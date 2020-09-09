Traffic alert! The bridge over the Tillamook River (the first bridge you come to as you turn left off Bayocean Road onto Highway 131 to head into Tillamook) will close intermittently next week, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Oregon Department of Transportation to do some urgent repairs to wood pilings. ODOT advises vehicles to detour via Fraser Road to Tillamook River Road at Burton Bridge during the closures. Many thanks to Bob Garrigues, our representative on the Tillamook County Road Advisory Committee, for sharing this important information with us.
Spike Klobas knows how to draw a crowd for her garden tours. She advertised a look at “Ginger and the Naked Ladies” on Nextdoor and eight curious neighbors showed up. It turns out ginger is the spice plant ginger, and the naked ladies are amaryllis belladonna. Spike said she originally got the amaryllis bulbs from Sonya Thompson. Amaryllis belladonna is a plant that sprouts leaves in the late winter, dies back, and then “snakeheads” appear after the ground is bare. These short snakeheads develop pink flowers; a really beautiful sight. In addition to that floor show at Spike’s, the group checked out Arla Ayers’s expanded garden, a southern exposure with lots of warmth around the back of the house.
After touring the gardens, Kathy Burke let the group peek at an artistic project she is undertaking in the cabin she and her husband, Kevin, are building. It is a cob wall behind the woodstove. Cob construction uses hands and feet to form lumps of earth mixed with sand and straw. It’s an unusual look and will be one of the outstanding features of the Burkes’ little get-away.
There was a report on Nextdoor, our neighborhood social media site, that a household had its vehicles rummaged through. The vehicles’ doors and trunks had been opened and then not closed all the way. Fortunately, nothing was stolen, but these good neighbors are reminding all of us to take safety precautions.
Just a reminder that open burning is now closed by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Restrictions usually end in early October after autumn’s first soaking rain. Beach fires on the sand and recreational fires are still allowed. If you are doing a summer trimming, pruning or tree removal project, there is still a way to clean up the mess. You may dump yard debris at the transfer station on Eckloff Road if you have a voucher. Free vouchers may be picked up at the Department of Forestry or at the main Tillamook fire station; Cape Meares station 73 also has a small number available. This is a safe and inexpensive way to deal with a pesky problem during the summer months.
We missed seeing friends and neighbors over Labor Day; the usual Cape Meares end-of-summer potluck and festivities were canceled due to COVID-19. We’ll have to double up on the fun in 2021. Stay well and we’ll see you, socially distanced, on the beach!
