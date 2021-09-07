We held a belated birthday dinner for Steve and Karen Walz the other day. We learned of another birthday baby and added him to the mix: Steve’s younger brother Tim. Tim Walz lives in Northern Calif.; he was up in Oregon for a week or so to help their sister Sherry with estate administration. Work included a lot of yard maintenance, cleaning and sorting items. Tim took some time off to visit Steve and Karen here in Cape Meares. While he prefers the warmer California weather, Tim loved the ocean views and sparsely populated beach, and also had a good time out salmon fishing with his brother. He also liked the lingcod, couscous spinach salad and yellow corn on the birthday menu, as well as the Elvis Presley brownies and ice cream for dessert. Nice to meet more of your relatives, Steve and Karen!
Man, did we have a great day on the bay in late August. The fisherfolk reading this column know that Captain Pete and I have a wooden drift boat. This boat doesn’t draw much water, so we were able to launch at Memaloose despite some low tides. On our first pass, Pete said, “Reel in, we’ll turn around and hook a fish”—and he was right! He hooked one right after our turn at the head of the pool, and soon the 15-lb. Chinook salmon was in our boat. We were extremely delighted, having missed out on most of the spring run due to surgery/illness. Pete tagged the fish and we got our lines back in the water. When we reached that same spot about a half hour later, I hooked a fish! Mine was 26 pounds, perhaps bigger to make up for all the fish I didn’t catch last year. We were both fishing Pro-Trolls with little Mexican hat spinners. But we know what really gave us good luck that day: It would have been the 108th birthday for Harvey Steen, Pete’s dad. Considering Harvey is the one who got Pete hooked on fishing, we know he would have been pleased that we were out catching, not just fishing, that day.
We have not been as fortunate with another hunting and gathering activity, and that is razor clamming. Razors have been closed from the Wash. border to Cape Lookout all year. Fortunately, musseling has been open. If you are interested in any of these activities, please call the Shellfish Hotline at 800-448-2474 for current information.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is planning a Sept. 18 gathering to nominate new officers and take up general business. Anyone is welcome to step up and self-nominate. The meeting will be held from 3-5 p.m. that Saturday in the front courtyard of the Barbara Bennett Community Center. The meeting will end with an ice cream social at 5 p.m.; yum! Please get vaccinated if you are able, and bring a mask even if you are already completely immunized. We want to keep our community safe. See you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.