A dead ocean sunfish was spotted on Bayocean Spit, just north of the #29 mile marker. It was a good size, perhaps two feet across and four feet long, from the pictures sent to me by fellow beachcomber and fishing friend Boyd Rulifson. I remember walking that stretch after a storm one time and coming across seven dead baby sunfish before reaching the jetty. No recent storms, however, so this one is a mystery.

We attended the grand opening for Salty Raven’s new store in Cannon Beach (140 S. Hemlock) last month. Merchandise by Cape Meares artist Seasons Kaz Sparks was beautifully displayed, from microwave- and dishwasher-safe glassware to oh-so-soft hoodies to plush blankets and pillows. Seasons’s husband, James Potts, runs Salty Basket from the same location, offering curated gift baskets with items from local small businesses. Their Cannon Beach location is kitty-corner from a public parking lot, so it is easy to get to. Of course, their fabulous flagship store is still open in Tillamook at 109 Main Ave. You may also shop online for their products at https://saltyraven.net. They have some seriously cool goods, folks!

