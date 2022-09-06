A dead ocean sunfish was spotted on Bayocean Spit, just north of the #29 mile marker. It was a good size, perhaps two feet across and four feet long, from the pictures sent to me by fellow beachcomber and fishing friend Boyd Rulifson. I remember walking that stretch after a storm one time and coming across seven dead baby sunfish before reaching the jetty. No recent storms, however, so this one is a mystery.
We attended the grand opening for Salty Raven’s new store in Cannon Beach (140 S. Hemlock) last month. Merchandise by Cape Meares artist Seasons Kaz Sparks was beautifully displayed, from microwave- and dishwasher-safe glassware to oh-so-soft hoodies to plush blankets and pillows. Seasons’s husband, James Potts, runs Salty Basket from the same location, offering curated gift baskets with items from local small businesses. Their Cannon Beach location is kitty-corner from a public parking lot, so it is easy to get to. Of course, their fabulous flagship store is still open in Tillamook at 109 Main Ave. You may also shop online for their products at https://saltyraven.net. They have some seriously cool goods, folks!
Pete Steen led an emergency preparedness seminar entitled “Fire and Water” at the Barbara Bennett Community Center on the last Sat. in Aug. Approximately 20 individuals were in attendance. Pete presented the scenario of attendees traveling between Cape Meares and the valley, with a major earthquake hitting right when they were near the summit. With a magnitude 9.0+ earthquake, roads would cave in or slough off into the river, and travelers could not go east or west in their vehicles. Pete informed us we would have to travel on foot for perhaps three days to reach help. He itemized the equipment we would need to keep in the grab-n-go bags in our vehicles. He outlined various ways to make fire, how to purify water, the importance of keeping dry, and other essential information. Four volunteers practiced a particularly striking (pun intended) use of Vaseline-soaked cotton balls as tinder. For a copy of Pete’s outline, go to www.capemeares.org and look under the “News” section. Pete welcomes questions; you may call or text him at 503-312-4216 or email him at 4petesteen@gmail.com.
Just a reminder for those of us who fish in the Tillamook Basin: In addition to not retaining wild Chinook this fall, we may keep only one wild coho per year. That wild coho must be caught on a Wed. or Sat. between the dates of Sept. 10 and Oct. 15. We may keep the usual number of hatchery Chinook and coho. For more information, go to https://www.dfw.state.or.us/news/2022/08_Aug/081922.asp. Tight lines!
A shout-out to Mike and Patti Smith, who have re-upped as building managers. Our historic schoolhouse, now the Barbara Bennett Community Center, couldn’t be in better hands. Thanks, Mike and Patti!
News from the Cape Meares Labor Day potluck will be reported in my next Fencepost column; this column was submitted before that community celebration. Remember, if you have personal or community news to share, email me at ellensteen2@gmail.com or give me a call at 503-842-8608. This is YOUR column.
