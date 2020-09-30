Two massive spruce trees sheared off the cliff at the very south end of Cape Meares beach, possibly during the high winds over Labor Day. A neighbor posted pictures on Nextdoor with a warning not to walk next to the embankment. My husband and I checked out the fallen trees for ourselves. We walked around boulders to reach the little cove at the south end of the beach. The two fallen trees, against the cliff before you reach the caves, had broken into pieces about 40 feet in length and nearly a yard in diameter. All in all, yet another impressive act by Mother Nature—after too many already this year!
Mike and Louise Watkins hosted a Cape Meares history session on the west deck of their home at Fourth and Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 20. The Watkins family are longtime residents of Cape Meares. Mike’s grandparents, Robert and Betty Watkins, built here in the early 1920s, also at Fourth and Pacific. Their son, Robert, moved two similar Pagoda-style cabins from Bayocean before the town fell into the sea. He erected them as a single home here in the late 1940s. Mike grew up there from age nine. One of Mike’s personal reminisces involved a Soviet mine that washed ashore in the early 1950s; the Coast Guard dispatched a guardsman to watch over it and sent for a demolition expert from Astoria to disarm it. Before the expert could arrive, however, the high tide rolled the mine over and it detonated, sending a shock wave through the community and blowing out windows 10 blocks away.
Mike also shared an album of old photos from his grandparents and friend and longtime Cape Meares resident Howard “Buck” Sherwood. Mike’s neighbor Minna Ostlind and her son, Eric, also attended the history gathering and contributed stories, pictures and maps. An interesting map that Minna’s husband made showed the original street diagram of our village; we marveled over the streets that have disappeared into the sea: Mears, Beach, Alder, Front and part of First. Mike also had some of his mother’s breathtaking oil paintings on display. Barbara Watkins was both an art teacher and an artist herself, and her use of light to portray the luminescence of ocean waves was phenomenal. Thanks, Mike, for all you shared that afternoon as well as the old Cape Meares photos you post on Nextdoor for the enjoyment of your neighbors!
Cape Meares resident Pete Parks participated in this year’s Oregon Tuna Classic as the defending champion. Although the team Pete was on didn’t win this time, Pete has a bigger trophy to report. He caught a 328-pound bluefin tuna off the coast of southern California last fall. This rare “super cow” tuna is a once-in-10-lifetimes-sized fish. It was the third largest fish the New Lo-An, the San Diego-based boat Pete was fishing from, has ever caught in 20+ years of fishing Pete divided his catch among the group he was fishing with; plenty of ahi for all. A hearty congratulations to Pete!
