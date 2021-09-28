The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) held its first meeting in more than 18 months on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. Some community members attended in person at the Barbara Bennett Community Center, whereas others attended via Zoom, thanks to the technical assistance of Annesa Eastburn. The most significant event of the meeting was the passing of the baton, both literally and figuratively, from Deborah Thomas Neal to Wendy Burroughs as president of CMCA. Many, many thanks to Deborah for her years of service and dedication to our community, and a great big welcome to Wendy as the new guardian of all we hold near and dear in Cape Meares. As stated on our website, www.capemeares.org, “The Cape Meares Community Association serves as a catalyst to promote social interaction and exchange of ideas around common educational interests, environmental stewardship, historical preservation, and community well-being.” It is with confidence that we welcome Wendy to carry on this mission. Not alone, of course; in fact, she may be contacting YOU to ask for help in filling gaps in our board/committee memberships. Here’s to a resumption of our community gatherings, some important and some just frivolous fun!
BJ’s baaaack! BJ Byron rolled into Cape Meares after several months at her family farm in Michigan. The highlight of the summer was a family reunion in her aunt’s backyard. BJ and her sister, Jill, enjoyed visiting and sharing good food with about 50 relatives, including all their cousins from that side of the family. Naturally, there was a little family competition as well. BJ smiled as she reported that she was the self-proclaimed winner of the cornhole competition, stopped early because of a 15-minute torrential downpour that she says is typical of variable Michigan weather. Good to have you back, BJ!
On a recent beach walk, I found a blue cloth bag with a Walmart logo. It was covered with sea growth, including little barnacles. I picked it up and placed litter in it (including two disposable facemasks), then deposited it in the relatively new City Sanitary trash can at the end of Bayocean Road. That trash can and the porta-potty are improvements to the main access to Cape Meares beach. I don’t know if they are just for the summer or not; I hope they remain a regular feature to help keep our beach clean.
Capt. Pete and I went salmon fishing up the Tillamook River one nice morning before the fall rains set in. We didn’t catch a fish, but when we got back to Memaloose, we found out that the boat that should have caught fish had. That was a brave man out with five boys in his boat! Two boys appeared to be teenagers and the other three elementary-aged kids. We saw one of the younger boys lift the prized Chinook, short and fat, out of the boat and into a fish box from the back of their van. Then all the boys piled in the van and, pulling the boat behind, the group triumphantly left the parking lot. Way to go, guys!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.