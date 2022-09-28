What a way to mark a milestone! It was Kevin Burke’s 70th birthday, and he put his stamp on the occasion by catching a gorgeous, bright hatchery Chinook from the Memaloose pool. Hatchery salmon are few and far between; a good half-dozen wild salmon had to be released in Tillamook Bay on the same morning that Kevin caught his birthday fish. May the fishing gods continue to be with you, Kev, as you enter this next decade.
Merrie Ziady recently shared some aerial pictures retired pilot friends of hers had taken of Cape Meares. How fun to see those! More houses than I expected, but it is true that building has stepped up here in the past few years. You will be glad to know Cape Meares looks just as great from above as it does from the ground.
It was disappointing that the Memaloose boat launch did not get dredged during the permissible summer time frame. Permits had been obtained, but so late that a contractor was unable to be retained for that time period. The county hopes to get the job done over the winter, but it is sure far more difficult then, given periodic flooding and nighttime instead of daytime minus tides (the ramp is most accessible for dredging during ultra-low tides). The good news is that there are plans to improve the parking lot. Temporary restriping was just completed; it will be followed by permanent striping and a sealant after the dredging project has been completed. We and all the other fisherfolk are looking forward to the start and finish of this much-needed maintenance of the Memaloose boat launch, which serves both the local populace and tourists to our county.
A small but vocal group from Cape Meares traveled to Seattle for the PAC 12-Big 10 matchup between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans. Carolyn and Olli Ollikainen, Dave Audet, and Sue Drafahl rooted for the Huskies…and BJ Byron cheered on her hometown Spartans. The Huskies prevailed, 39-28. The fivesome enjoyed the outing, which included some tailgating fun before the game. OSU and Oregon did well that weekend, too, so the Pac 12 is starting off on the right foot(ball).
Capt. Pete and two neighbors brought home 23 crabs one recent Monday. This time of year, the crabs are starting to get harder shells and have more meat in them. Even after splitting the take, we had enough crab for company visiting from the valley, a crab boil with three neighbors, and some left over to pick and vacuum-pack for the winter. Way to go, Capt. Pete and crew!
Betsy Jeronen contacted me in a follow-up to last week’s mention of the Sacred Harp shape-note singing that recently took place in our Barbara Bennett Community Center. She is the chair of the Cape Meares gathering. She said that the group sings all day on the Saturday after Labor Day each year, and the neighborhood is always invited to come listen and/or sing with them. Thanks for that welcoming note, Betsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.