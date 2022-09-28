What a way to mark a milestone! It was Kevin Burke’s 70th birthday, and he put his stamp on the occasion by catching a gorgeous, bright hatchery Chinook from the Memaloose pool. Hatchery salmon are few and far between; a good half-dozen wild salmon had to be released in Tillamook Bay on the same morning that Kevin caught his birthday fish. May the fishing gods continue to be with you, Kev, as you enter this next decade.

Merrie Ziady recently shared some aerial pictures retired pilot friends of hers had taken of Cape Meares. How fun to see those! More houses than I expected, but it is true that building has stepped up here in the past few years. You will be glad to know Cape Meares looks just as great from above as it does from the ground.

