The wildfires that exploded all over the state of Oregon at the end of Labor Day weekend were a sobering experience. We were fortunate here in Tillamook County not to have had loss of life or homes (one garage burned), unlike other counties in Oregon. But “fortunate” is perhaps not the right word, as it was the quick action and determination of professional and volunteer firefighters, the loan of heavy equipment from local logging and other businesses, and financial assistance as well as food and water donated by local citizens and businesses that helped turn the tide against the intense fire.
The Pike Road Fire broke out at 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Labor Day, and high winds caused it to spread quickly. Cape Meares volunteer firemen Mike Smith and Dave Audet were among the earliest responders and worked through the night to evaluate the size and location of the fire by driving on forest roads. Power lines were popping, trees were falling, the fire was roaring—what a terrifying experience that must have been! In addition to the Tillamook Fire District (which includes Station 73 in Cape Meares), other entities battling the huge blaze were the Oregon Department of Forestry, Nestucca Rural Fire District, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire, Nehalem Bay Fire, Netarts Oceanside Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, Whitehead Reforestation, South Fork Inmate crews, and private heavy equipment operators. Olli Ollikainen, another Cape Meares volunteer fireman, returned to Cape Meares after the holiday weekend and joined Dave in continuing to fight the fire on Wednesday. By Saturday, the fire had burned 220 acres and was 25% contained. Blessed rain came on Monday, Sept. 14.
Interestingly enough, one of the structures Dave and Olli were assigned to protect on Wednesday turned out to be a rental house owned by Cape Meares residents Jack and Sue Drafahl. Dave and Olli used hand tools to beat out small fires that broke out around the structure; embers in dry bark dust start fires quickly. Other firefighters manned bulldozers to dig containment lines during the multi-day effort. Dave stresses that the entire firefighting operation was a team effort; it was only because so many came together swiftly and competently that a significant disaster in Tillamook County was prevented. Thank you, one and all, for your hard work in keeping us, our homes and businesses safe!
Here in Cape Meares, there was a different sort of fire danger on Labor Day. Campers up in the woods near the lighthouse trail had started a campfire, apparently ignorant of current fire danger and the forecasted high winds. An alert neighbor spotted them and told them to put out the fire, which they did. They departed shortly thereafter.
Cape Meares Emergency Task Force member Pete Steen reminds us that the next disaster could occur at any time, and, as is evident, we can have more than one disaster at a time! Sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777 to receive updated information on evacuations and other emergency notifications. Stay safe, friends and neighbors.
