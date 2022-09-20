A woodland fairy has been at work. Up in the forest is a fantasy land, a 20’x20’ concrete slab depicting a small coastal town painted in brilliant hues of blue, purple, green, red, orange, pink, and yellow. There we see our ocean, with its familiar Pyramid and Pillar rocks, but with an added tangerine coral reef offshore, teeming with fish, sharks and rays. Onshore, various square and rectangular shapes serve as the staging ground for structures you might find in a city: a school, racetrack, university with sports fields, skate park, jail, bank, mall, train station, firehouse, and an airport. You can see action everywhere, with kayakers on a river, a barge being pulled into a canal, a father and his children swimming, and people on a jet ski and sailboats. Just off to the side of the painted foundation is a trapdoor with a full sandbox underneath it, complete with sand toys. There is also a shallow wading pool, a small rocket ship, and a dinghy full of Legos. To top it all off, a stuffed crocodile, about five feet long, sports a seat that a little kid could sit in and “ride” the crocodile around the playground. There are Fisher Price toys, from zoo animals to cars with little people, to add to the fun. A very lucky 18-month-old grandchild named Luca got to break in this wonderland over the Labor Day weekend; surely many more hours of delight are in store for him and other preschoolers.
A singing group convened at the Barbara Bennett Community Center Sept. 10-11. Sacred Harp singing, also called shape-note singing, uses special musical notes that differ in shape from traditional musical notation and also designate specific syllable sounds (fa, sol, la, etc.). This unusual type of communal and typically religious singing originated from an Italian 11th-century system and was subsequently popularized in America’s South. This group has been meeting here in Cape Meares for many years. How wonderful to have such a joyous use of our community center!
