The Thompsons recently added a new member to the family. No, not a great-grandchild, but a two-year-old canine companion named Buddy. He is a mutt, likely a mix of terrier and pointer, and was adopted from a local shelter. A handsome young fellow, white with tan spots, Buddy is getting used to the household and the Thompsons to him. He’s energetic, but the Thompsons’ daughter gave them a harness that allows them to maintain control of him during their outings. You’ll see Jerry and Sonya out walking their new dog several times a day. Wonder if Buddy knew he was signing up for such a vigorous exercise class?
A new street is being put in just as you come into Cape Meares; it looks as if it will be 11th St. NW. It starts at Bayocean Road and ends about 60 feet to the south; perhaps it is just enough entry for one house to be built back there. It will be interesting to see what develops; I’ll keep you posted.
Late summer backpacking in the Cascades is always a treat, and a couple of Cape Meares residents participated. Karen and Steve Walz backpacked on the Pacific Coast Trail near Mt. Jefferson, Oregon, and saw lots of flora and fauna. There were fields of three colors of bright paintbrush, purple aster, lupine, fireweed, columbine, and many other beautiful flowers. One that the Walzes weren’t familiar with was explorer’s gentian, a wonderful blue flower that almost looks like a closed-up tulip. Wild mountain blackberries were plentiful, and the local wildlife (and humans) enjoyed them. Hikers were demonstrating good pandemic social distancing practices, and hot temperatures made glacier run-off stream crossings interesting. High lake waters were refreshing and almost too cold to swim in. It was a great way for the Walzes to spend time together in a different venue.
We’re having a fun little round robin here in Cape Meares. A neighbor of Sonya Thompson, Marilyn, gave her a set of used books to read. Sonya passed them to me, I passed them to Captain Pete, he plans on passing them along to fisherman Steve…they are an unusual kind of mystery. They are fishing mysteries! The series is set in Loon Lake, Wisconsin, where they fish for water creatures we don’t have here: muskies, walleye, and pike. The protagonists are a retired dentist and a female chief of police. If you are looking for light and entertaining reading during the pandemic, check out Victoria Houston’s Loon Lake fishing mysteries. One of the quotes she cites at the start of a chapter: “The fishing was so good, I thought I was there yesterday” (Dave Engerbretson).
We Steens completed a big pandemic project. As avid beachcombers, we have always wondered if big winter storms from years past had tossed glass floats up into the dune grass. We took seven outings on Bayocean Spit this summer, completely covering every mile of the foredunes from Cape Meares to the south jetty, but alas found no glass floats. Oh well, at least we got our exercise!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.