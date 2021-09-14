What a pleasure to stop in at Seasons Kaz Sparks’s new flagship store for her business, The Salty Raven. The new store is located right on the main drag in Tillamook at 109 Main Ave.; it should be in a great position to draw in tourist traffic as well as business from us locals. The window display attractively presents the store’s wares and draws one in to look at the fabulous array of colorful t-shirts, hoodies and beanies; sturdy campfire mugs and exquisite glassware; and delightful children’s books, stickers and pins—all featuring Seasons’s trademark artwork. Her unique designs range from detailed landscapes to fanciful sea creatures. Seasons’s husband, James Potts, is also doing business in this location under the Salty Basket name, offering curated gift basket experiences that highlight and promote local small businesses, especially those that are environmentally focused, charity-based or woman-owned. The new shop is spacious, well-lit and decorated in a nautical style, with beautiful glass floats hanging from the ceiling. Labor Day weekend was the soft opening for the new store; keep tuned for information about a full grand opening soon. Wishing you the best of luck in the new location, Seasons and James!
A neighboring couple recently spotted a large beaver in the “pond” on the south side of Bayocean road, across from Cape Meares Lake, while out on a walk. A few days later, they saw a muskrat in the same location. We’ve been told beavers and muskrats get along, but nutria are bullies. The Humane Society’s website states that “beavers play an important role in establishing and maintaining wetlands,” so we hope all this activity means a healthy ecosystem here in Cape Meares.
Captain Pete had a very successful crabbing outing to Netarts Bay recently with our 16-year-old granddaughter, Julia, and her friend. The threesome brought home 33 Dungeness crab; what a haul! Not all were full, but they were closer to full than last month’s catch was. Pete’s crabbing tips are to go when there is a small run-off between tides; use fresh bait (salmon heads work well); and use a depth finder to place pots or traps at a minimum of 10’ deep. Have fun out there, folks!
And now a word about emergency preparedness. September is National Preparedness Month. Prepare a grab ’n go backpack for your house and each vehicle. It should include, at minimum, a first aid kit, a supply of your prescribed medications, a spare pair of eyeglasses, water purification tablets, a couple of bottles of water, snack bars, duct tape, a pocket knife, latex gloves, a flashlight, stormproof matches, facial tissues, and a space blanket. Have a communications plan for your family; this could include reporting in to a relative or friend who lives out of state (hopefully outside the disaster area). Sign up for emergency alerts on your cell phone, landline and e-mail. Identify evacuation routes if you live or work in the tsunami inundation zone. Participate in your local Prepare Your Neighborhood program. Be prepared, not scared!
