Cape Meares is the place for emergency preparedness, for sure. But little did we anticipate that meant a power outage on the Sunday we were holding our Labor Day potluck! No storms, earthquakes or other natural disasters, but apparently an equipment failure put down our system at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 4. Fortunately, power was restored minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff for the potluck. The buffet table seemed none the worse, with ham, salmon, baked beans, salads, fruits, and more. About 30 neighbors gathered to mark the end of summer. Many thanks to everyone who helped with the event, especially head hostess Kathy Burke.

A shout-out to our granddaughter Olivia Curran, coming all the way from Nashville, Tenn., to visit us over Labor Day. Her mom, Sally, was along as well. We were also entertaining our son Erik and his two little ones (ages two and four) over the holiday weekend. So wonderful to see the family and catch up on their busy lives.

