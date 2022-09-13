Cape Meares is the place for emergency preparedness, for sure. But little did we anticipate that meant a power outage on the Sunday we were holding our Labor Day potluck! No storms, earthquakes or other natural disasters, but apparently an equipment failure put down our system at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 4. Fortunately, power was restored minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff for the potluck. The buffet table seemed none the worse, with ham, salmon, baked beans, salads, fruits, and more. About 30 neighbors gathered to mark the end of summer. Many thanks to everyone who helped with the event, especially head hostess Kathy Burke.
A shout-out to our granddaughter Olivia Curran, coming all the way from Nashville, Tenn., to visit us over Labor Day. Her mom, Sally, was along as well. We were also entertaining our son Erik and his two little ones (ages two and four) over the holiday weekend. So wonderful to see the family and catch up on their busy lives.
Prolific Cape Meares authors Sue and Jack Drafahl are at it again. The dynamic duo has just completed their “Ship” trilogy: “Discovery,” “Voyage” and “Return.” In the first book, Jake McDonald has hit rock bottom, losing both his banking job and the confidence of his family. He takes an abrupt career turn to fishing and scuba diving, and he discovers an alien artifact in an underwater cave. His discovery will change the world. The second two books in the series continue to draw from the future science of NASA to ask and answer the question, “Are we really alone?” You may purchase this exciting Kindle sci-fi series of three books from Amazon for only $11.85.
I spotted them racing around on the beach, raising clouds of sand in their path. Two small dogs, faster than any I had ever seen? No, they were two remote-controlled cars, zipping around on our seashore! The two guys controlling them were having a ball. They even made their cars do wheelies. All was going well until one car was going so fast that it flipped over on its back. Good thing there were no passengers.
The old Watkins place was being used for a celebration one recent Saturday: a college graduation. Congrats to Portland State University 2022 graduate Madeline Monlux. As a fellow PSU alum, I cheer the white and green!
Hatchery Chinook are few and far between, but Capt. Pete and I were fortunate to luck into one in the early days of Sept. It was a nice 18.5-lb. buck, helping to fill our freezer for the winter. A few others, including Kathy and Kevin Burke, have been in the money, too. Wishing all the fisherfolk tight lines as the season unfolds.
Are you tired of reading negative news, day after day? Check out the website humanprogress.org. It is full of good news! A recent report showed global human life expectancy for healthy living increasing by four and a half years, and scientists discovering a way to make food crops 20% more efficient at harnessing sunlight. You can sign up for their weekly newsletter that delivers upbeat news. Go for it!
