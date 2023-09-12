We were a cozy bunch, about 40 Cape Meares neighbors and friends enjoying a Labor Day weekend potluck in the Barbara Bennett Community Center while the rain took hold outside. From grilled burgers to salmon, homemade cornbread to quiche, green salads to baked beans, and a sinful array of desserts, we had it all. There were conversations and laughter throughout the room. Thanks to the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) board members and volunteers who put on this fun community event. Goodbye, summer; welcome, autumn.
A neighboring couple finished up summer with two outdoor adventures. The first one saw them joining Paddle Oregon (analogous to Cycle Oregon for biking) with Willamette Riverkeepers, https://willamette-riverkeeper.org/, a group that works to restore and promote the Willamette River watershed in partnership with other organizations. Their canoe put-in was at Peoria Park in Corvallis. They paddled their way down to Keizer Rapids Park in Keizer. There were 90 people total in the group, mostly kayakers, including 30 volunteers. The party camped overnight in farmers’ fields, with permission, for two nights of the journey. Meals were provided by Paddle Oregon as well as evening musical entertainment and educational talks.
Their second adventure was on foot, backpacking with another couple in Central Oregon. The foursome covered part of the Pacific Crest Trail, near Pamelia Lake. The pictures they shared showed towering trees, lakes with beautiful mountain reflections, and a sometimeas-rough trail. Weather was not as pleasant as that of the paddling voyage; rain gear was needed for much of this trip. But they enjoyed both experiences, and now are back home to settle down to what we all hope is a good fall fishing season.
You can catch ’em earlier and later, but the heart of the fall salmon season is September-October. So, Capt. Pete and I were out on Tillamook Bay on September 1 in our little wooden drift boat. Before long, one of our rods went down—but no fish. Instead, it was a big snag that a neighbor had warned us about a couple of weeks ago. The snag won this contest, and we lost some tackle. But later a rod went down again, and Capt. Pete had a fish on. He fought that zippy salmon to the boat and identified it: a wild Chinook. You can keep only two of those this season (caught on different days), so he debated but ended up bringing it aboard. It was a nice 15.5-lb. buck caught on a spinner painted with a Mexican hat design on one side and an Armageddon on the other (thanks, Bill Winter). Tight lines to all the fisherfolk out there.
Our community’s website, capemeares.org, has a new tab with information about short-term rentals (STRs). The entire 78-page STR ordinance for Tillamook County is posted there, along with a listing and map of STRs, including the 31 in Cape Meares. Most importantly, it gives a phone number for non-emergency STR complaints: 503-850-0402. Also, the community plan developed over the summer with the help of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association is posted on the website; tap the “Community Planning” tab in the menu bar. CMCA is asking for your feedback.
