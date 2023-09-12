We were a cozy bunch, about 40 Cape Meares neighbors and friends enjoying a Labor Day weekend potluck in the Barbara Bennett Community Center while the rain took hold outside. From grilled burgers to salmon, homemade cornbread to quiche, green salads to baked beans, and a sinful array of desserts, we had it all. There were conversations and laughter throughout the room. Thanks to the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) board members and volunteers who put on this fun community event. Goodbye, summer; welcome, autumn.

A neighboring couple finished up summer with two outdoor adventures. The first one saw them joining Paddle Oregon (analogous to Cycle Oregon for biking) with Willamette Riverkeepers, https://willamette-riverkeeper.org/, a group that works to restore and promote the Willamette River watershed in partnership with other organizations. Their canoe put-in was at Peoria Park in Corvallis. They paddled their way down to Keizer Rapids Park in Keizer. There were 90 people total in the group, mostly kayakers, including 30 volunteers. The party camped overnight in farmers’ fields, with permission, for two nights of the journey. Meals were provided by Paddle Oregon as well as evening musical entertainment and educational talks.

