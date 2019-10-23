Hope you have signed up for the Master Gardener class on Oct. 26, covering everything from coastal trees and the spruce aphid to making flavored vinegars and garden markers to online resources for Master Gardeners.
The session starts at 9 a.m. at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook (4506 3rd Street). If you haven’t signed up yet but are interested, contact Arla Ayers at 503-354-5248.
A strange fishing experience to report. My husband, Pete, and I were out fishing on Tillamook Bay earlier this month when I got one on. I was fighting that nice-sized Chinook when my reel came off in my hand!
The weld between the base of the reel, which was attached to the rod, and the reel itself had failed. I tore off my gloves and started handlining the 30-lb. test monofilament (I do apologize to all the fisherfolk out there who heard the salty language I used while doing so). I brought the fish to the boat and headed in the right direction toward Pete, who stood ready with the net. However, that fish had a little more spunk in it. It dove deep under the boat and managed to evade the net. But all was not lost! I got my lucky spinner back.
We have a mystery right here in Cape Meares. A longtime resident has been feeding our hummingbirds for more than 40 years. This year there was a bumper crop; he had to change his pint-sized hummingbird feeder every three to four days. Yet in August, after he had newly filled the feeder, no birds appeared. In fact, he has not seen a hummingbird at his feeder ever since. He has changed the food twice but that has not helped; he cannot figure out what is wrong. Do any of you have advice or comments? Contact me at ellensteen2@gmail.com and we’ll see if we can figure this out together.
Ready for a date night, Cape Meares neighbors? It’s not too late to take in the play “Arsenic & Old Lace” at the Barn Community Playhouse (1204 Ivy Ave. in Tillamook). It’s an uproarious show, with outstanding acting by the Tillamook Association of Performing Arts (TAPA) cast. Karen Downs as Abby Brewster and Sandra Koops as Martha Brewster in particular take down the house as two sweet old ladies who, with innocent delight, dispatch various visitors. The remaining performances are this weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for tickets. A tip for the next production: On opening night, you get a free drink and hors d’oeuvres with your ticket. That’s when my hubby takes me!
You’re invited to the annual Cape Meares Halloween potluck on Saturday, October 26 at 6 p.m. Come as you are or dress up in your Halloween costume; prizes will be awarded. All ages are welcome. Bring a ghoulishly gourmet main or side dish or a spooktacularly delicious dessert for eight and your favorite beverage. Water and pop will be provided.
