The Cape Meares schoolhouse will be open at 10 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month, starting Oct. 21, for those wanting to sew, make cards, hook rugs, paint, or otherwise craft in the company of their neighbors. Come join the fun; get your holiday gift-making in gear!
You may know Anita Johanson, full-time Cape Meares resident, in her role as treasurer for the Cape Meares Community Association. But that is not her only volunteer effort. Anita, a retired veterinarian, is on the board of directors for United Paws of Tillamook as their medical advisor. United Paws is a cat rescue operation. It works with local farmers and neighborhoods to trap feral cats; spay or neuter them; vaccinate them; and return older, now-infertile cats back to the original property to form a stable colony to keep the rodent population down and other cats out. Younger cats, up to about four months old, are sent to foster homes in our area; about 10 homes are participating at this time. Residents in the foster homes “gentle” the kittens; that is, treat them in such a way that the kittens become good house pets, at which point they are put up for adoption. United Paws vaccinates, deworms and treats for fleas and ear mites, as well as other diseases the kittens may be carrying, before the kittens are eligible for adoption. Some are adopted locally but most go to the Oregon Humane Society or PetSmart in Portland; there are many more potential homes for them there. Cats multiply quickly and, with our warming climate, are having kittens year-round. This effort to keep the feral cat population in Tillamook under control is much needed and appreciated; thank you, Anita, for your contribution. If others are interested in volunteering with United Paws in the spay/neuter clinics, serving as foster parents, or simply donating to this good cause, check online at unitedpaws.wordpress.com and/or the Facebook page for United Paws of Tillamook.
Heavy rain brought down a clump of trees Sept. 17, blocking Bayocean Road and causing a power outage. Tillamook County and PUD crews responded promptly and things were back to normal soon. The 90-minute outage was just long enough for preppers in the community to react. One neighbor took the opportunity to fire up his generator to keep key appliances running. Another couple broke out a Coleman stove and made a hot breakfast on the front porch. Yet another neighbor got out her kerosene lamp to write letters and read a book. Two power outages so far this season…it could be a long winter. Are you prepared? Stock up on canned goods, have a good supply of stored water, and make sure the woodpile is topped off.
