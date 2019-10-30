Mary Jane and Rod Pelson have returned to Cape Meares from a colorful biking trip in Vermont. Rod is part of a group called “The Hikin’ Guys” who met at University of Washington and, in 1970, started taking annual hikes together; this trip was their 49th.
Some years they take their wives along and 2019 was one of those. They traveled to Vermont to join others in their group and a few strangers for a trip with Vermont Biking Tours. They biked, using e-bikes, 20-30 miles a day and saw the most beautiful fall foliage; MJ took some gorgeous pictures. They also had side tours to a winery and a glass-blowing shop, and feasted on gourmet food at country inns along the way.
Everyone in the group did the morning bike ride; in the afternoons, some continued physical activities with kayaking or another bike ride while others rested up at the inn, reading a good book or visiting. All in all, the Pelsons thought this was one of the most enjoyable group adventures they had been on in years. Now it’s back to work on updating their house in Cape Meares.
Pete Steen, Seaview neighborhood captain in Cape Meares, reported on the Oct. 17 Great American Shakeout, an exercise where people pretend that a big earthquake has occurred. Eighteen individuals and two dogs showed up at the Seaview assembly site on Third Street NW; all arrived within the first 10 minutes, including two volunteer firefighters and three members of the Cape Meares CERT team. Radio contact was made among three assembly areas: Third Street. NW, Fifth Streeet NW, and the water tower. Nine individuals were at Fifth St. and two at the water tower. There were also four individuals at the 7th St. NW assembly site. Wherever you were on Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m., we hope you participated in this drill. The Big One really is coming one of these days and, for us, a tsunami, too.
Just as a reminder that disaster can strike at any time, power was out in Cape Meares for roughly four hours early on Oct. 19. A tree fell across Bayocean Road, one-half mile east of the dike road, and took out a power line.
Helena Fagan, Butch Freedman, Sally McGee and Lana Ayers all have poems or essays coming out in the next issue of the “Northwest Squid;” in fact, one of Helena’s poems recently won first place in a poetry contest. Both Butch and Sally will be reading excerpts of their pieces at the Squid launch party at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hoffman Gallery in Manzanita. Drive on up the road and take it in!
Cape Meares resident Brad Ayers will be the featured speaker at Art Accelerated in Tillamook on Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Brad will be reading from his recently completed memoir, “A Life’s Journey: the First 80 Years,” plus selections from his many fiction short stories, including “Beach Voices,” “Doors We Go Through,” and “Food Talks Back.” Wine and snacks will be served.
