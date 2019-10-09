BJ Byron recently returned from a summer at the old family farm in Gaylord, Michigan. The Tree Farm, named for the 15 acres of red pine on the 40-acre parcel, was purchased by BJ’s parents when they retired in the 1970s.
BJ has been in the habit of visiting the family farm each summer, initially to help her aging parents and to see her sister, Jill, who lives in nearby Traverse City. BJ and her sister inherited the farm when their folks passed away. The sisters have had their differences in the past—what can you expect when one is a dog lover and the other a cat lover—but are friends and each other’s support system now. In fact, Jill found the doctor in Washington who performed the successful esophageal surgery on BJ nearly five years ago, enabling BJ to recently celebrate birthday #75. Happy belated birthday, BJ.
The first meeting of the Cape Meares Garden Club was a big success. Twenty people were in attendance. The discussion mainly centered on problems and solutions for dealing with gardening at the coast: how to keep the elk, deer and chipmunks out of your garden; how the salt air interferes with gardening; and what kind of organic weed killer can be effective. There was a raffle and several individuals went home with plants. If you are a Cape Meares resident and are interested in gardening, please come to the next Garden Club meeting (see “Reminders” below for date and place).
Sally McGee is a proud new grandmother. Henry Lee Smith was born July 30, 2019, and weighed in at 6.5 lbs. and 20 inches long. His mother is Sally’s daughter, Susannah Nord, and the baby’s daddy is Jim Smith. At last report, Henry weighed over 10 lbs. This weight gain is caused by non-stop eating, according to Grandma. Congratulations on the new addition to your family, Sally.
There has been some confusion among fisherfolk at the Memaloose boat ramp. Someone the other day was telling everyone that you are allowed to keep only one Chinook per day, but he is wrong. You are allowed to keep only one wild Chinook per day (limit of five for the season), but you may also keep a hatchery Chinook or a hatchery coho (no wild coho) that same day for a total of two salmon per day.
There are other rules and limits for jack salmon, sea run cutthroat and other fish; check with the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife online at www.dfw.state.or.us or call them at 503-842-2741; they will be happy to answer your questions.
Reminders for meetings at the schoolhouse: The Cape Meares Community Association’s quarterly meeting will be Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.; the Cape Meares Garden Club’s second meeting will be Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.; and the sewing and craft group will gather on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It may be the “off” season, but things are still swinging in Cape Meares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.