Sue Beckman, Ann Kanyid and their cocker spaniel, Andy, kicked off the fall season with a 13-day trip in their travel van. They went north to Washington to visit Ann’s nephew and several great-nieces and nephews, then southeast to visit Ann’s 93-year-old brother in Huntington, Oregon. The final destination was Redding, California, to visit Sue’s sister. Along the way they stopped at and detoured to several rock shops. Sue is a rockhound; she came home with some nice specimens. Ann was too busy visiting to do much else on the trip. They put 2,000 miles on the travel van during this trip. Now they are ready to stay home for a while.
Save the date! Saturday, October 26, is the first fall Master Gardener class. Daniel Stark, OSU Extension Natural Resources Agent for Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln Counties, will be the keynote speaker, talking about coastal trees and the spruce aphid attacking trees in our area. Master Gardener Kristy Lund will be sharing online resources and sites to help Master Gardeners and local gardening enthusiasts learn how the internet can be used for gardening endeavors. Janice Gregg, a former Extension Agent, will be coming from Linn County to share her knowledge about flavored vinegars and different kinds of oils. Master Gardeners Vickie Wight and Cape Meares’s own Arla Ayers are organizing a class where participants will make unique garden markers to be used in their gardens next year. Tillamook Pioneer Museum will also be conducting a tour of Kilchis Point, located in Bay City; a beautiful trek during a beautiful season. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be of the Tillamook Pioneer Museum. Mr. Stark will start the day for all attendees; the other sessions will be choices offered during scheduled time slots. Brochures for sign-ups will be available soon with times slots for all of the offerings.
Pete and Erik Steen hosted the 29th annual Hogs ’r’ Runnin’ salmon fishing derby October 4-5. This is a small, private event for family members and a few friends where participants vie for the titles of “Big Hog” (biggest fish) and/or “Big Pig” (most fish). Three qualifying fish were caught on Friday and two on Saturday. Karen Walz of Cape Meares was this year’s “Big Hog” with an 18-pound Chinook; congratulations to Karen! Four other anglers— Amy Baldwin, Kathy Burke, Steve Walz, and Scott Gordon—each caught one Chinook, leaving five participants tied for the title of “Big Pig.” Saturday evening the angling group convened at the Cape Meares community center for libations and a potluck dinner, followed by prizes, awards and tall tales. Special recognition goes to Amy Baldwin and Kathy Burke as first-time winners. A goodly amount of money was raised for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation for the benefit of anadromous fish in the Tillamook drainage, as is the annual derby tradition.
Sally McGee and Bev Stein are organizing a community garden project on land donated by Sally. A first meeting for people interested in this opportunity will be October 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Sally’s house (5700 5th St. NW).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.