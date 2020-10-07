Rod and Mary Jane Pelson visited with us on our deck the other day, reporting on their summer in Lake Almanor, Calif. It was quieter without the summer camps for grandkids, the Sunday night concerts by the lake, and the usual hustle-bustle of the warm-weather crowd, but there were benefits to having time to themselves and a more relaxed schedule. However, fires started by a “lightning siege” in August and continued to this day due to a variety of causes have resulted in one of the worst fire seasons ever for California. The Pelsons’ house was not endangered, but they certainly saw and smelled smoke from the fires, one just across the lake from them. Adding in Washington and Oregon, this has been the worst fire year on record for the Pacific Northwest.
Salmon fishing has picked up, with a few catches reported up the rivers now. There is a funny story to share from our boat. Captain Pete got a fish on the other day, turned to me and said, “It’s a little one.” Then line peeled off his reel and he said, “Whoa! It’s bigger than I thought!” At that moment, we both saw a seal surface some distance away—with Pete’s fish in its mouth! Pete gunned the motor and we headed straight toward the seal, and a fishing friend nearby did likewise. With two boats bearing down on him, the seal couldn’t remain underwater any longer; in order to breathe, it had to release the fish. The minute the seal let go of the fish, Pete quickly reeled it in—and we had some of it for dinner that night. Tune in for a fish tale on “double dipping” next week.
The pie queen is back! BJ Byron has returned from summering in Michigan and is ready to bake pies for those who won free pies by donating to CARE earlier this year. Think ahead for the holidays; order your Thanksgiving or Christmas pies now and simply put them in the freezer until the big day is here. Call BJ at 503-842-2738 or e-mail her at bjbyron66@yahoo.com to place your order.
We had a storm with westerly winds toward the end of last month, so Pete and I went out beachcombing. We found only one glass bottle with some foreign writing along the cap and a red bucket. Unfortunately, the glory days of glass floats washing ashore are past. Dave Dittmer sent me a photo of some floats his parents and aunt and uncle beachcombed one spring day in 1967. They found basketball-sized floats, grapefruit-sized, baseball-sized, roller pins, and some with water inside (beachcomber bonus points for that!). He said one person stood guard on the pile while the other three ran up and down the beach, picking up floats. What a day that must have been! Thanks for the memories, Dave.
If you have a fish tale or other news to report, please e-mail or call me (ellensteen2@gmail.com; 503-842-8608). I’d love to hear from you, neighbors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.