Welcome back to craft days at the Barbara Bennett Community Center! Gatherings will resume on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, starting tomorrow. Bring your project—whether sewing, card-making, knitting, or whatever—and a sack lunch. Sessions start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m. This is a great time to visit with your Cape Meares neighbors and get a head start on handmade Christmas gifts.

This was a bigger sea creature than Mike Smith and Randy Klobas had expected to encounter when they took off salmon fishing one recent morning. Mike and Randy were in the jaws of Tillamook Bay, heading to the ocean, when they saw water vapor from a whale spouting not too far away. Mike started recording videos. The whale was between the jetties, heading toward the ocean, and kept coming closer and closer to Randy’s fishing boat. Finally, the approximately 35-foot whale rolled alongside the boat! Fortunately, the boat and the whale parted company after that, and they each went about their business. Randy and Mike came home with four salmon: two hatchery coho, one wild coho and one Chinook. We don’t know how well the whale did. Mike later sent us his videos, and Capt. Pete positively identified the whale as an adult gray whale. What an exciting fishing trip for Mike and Randy!

