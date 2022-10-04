Welcome back to craft days at the Barbara Bennett Community Center! Gatherings will resume on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, starting tomorrow. Bring your project—whether sewing, card-making, knitting, or whatever—and a sack lunch. Sessions start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m. This is a great time to visit with your Cape Meares neighbors and get a head start on handmade Christmas gifts.
This was a bigger sea creature than Mike Smith and Randy Klobas had expected to encounter when they took off salmon fishing one recent morning. Mike and Randy were in the jaws of Tillamook Bay, heading to the ocean, when they saw water vapor from a whale spouting not too far away. Mike started recording videos. The whale was between the jetties, heading toward the ocean, and kept coming closer and closer to Randy’s fishing boat. Finally, the approximately 35-foot whale rolled alongside the boat! Fortunately, the boat and the whale parted company after that, and they each went about their business. Randy and Mike came home with four salmon: two hatchery coho, one wild coho and one Chinook. We don’t know how well the whale did. Mike later sent us his videos, and Capt. Pete positively identified the whale as an adult gray whale. What an exciting fishing trip for Mike and Randy!
I received an email out of the blue from a stranger named Bob Crane. He wrote that he had noticed a mention of “friend Bill Bolster” in a column I had written back in 2020. He wondered if that was the same Bill Bolster he went to high school with in Forest Grove after Bill transferred there from Tillamook. Bob was in the process of gathering material for an application to nominate the Forest Grove High School 1961 baseball team for the school’s athletic hall of fame—yes, they were really good—and he asked me to put him in touch with my Bill. Sure enough, our Bills were one and the same. As Bob said, “What a great reconnect!”
We had a delightful visit from Frankie and Daryl Anderson of Portland, longtime friends of Mary Jane and Rod Pelson. Frankie joined me for a session of making greeting cards with a group of Tillamook County ladies while Daryl went fishing with Capt. Pete. The ladies had greater success than the gentlemen in terms of take-home results. But then our foursome switched to playing canasta. The guys put up a win on Tuesday afternoon, and the gals demanded a rematch on Wednesday. The second game went to the gals. The Andersons left for home with the record standing at 1:1; there will definitely have to be a tie-breaking playoff at some future point.
We went to investigate reports of a tiny building in Cape Meares. Yes, there it was, tucked up high on a nearby street. The structure is possibly 8 x 12’, glass-fronted on two sides. With no bathroom, kitchen, or furniture, we speculate that it possibly serves as a windbreak. Or a bus shelter, but there is no bus service in Cape Meares, LOL.
