He’s hanging up his boots—his fire boots, that is. Randy Klobas has retired from the Tillamook Fire Dept. (TFD) after serving as a volunteer fireman in Cape Meares for fifteen years. Fifteen years! Randy and his colleagues have put out many a smoldering fire in driftwood right here on our beach, and responded to countless medical emergencies. One fire on the spit, about 10 years ago, was a big one that they could not get an engine out to, and Randy thought for a while they might not be able to put it out—but they did. Not all the medical emergencies he responded to had happy endings, but one heart attack victim here in our village one July 4th did survive, due to our first responders’ applying CPR and using our fire engine’s AED. Randy couldn’t say enough about the caliber of the volunteer firefighters at TFD: how well-trained, dedicated and professional they are. Right here in Cape Meares, we will still have firefighters Mike Smith, Dave Audet, Jonathon Hedden, and Olli Ollikainen, and another community member is lining up for training sometime this fall/winter. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Randy, for your years of service to Cape Meares. Recognition and thanks as well to past volunteer firefighters Ken Moulis and the late Jane Spence.
The big screen comes to the Oregon coast! First, I read that a film crew had come to Manzanita to shoot a scene in that town for an upcoming Amazon movie, “Somebody I Used to Know,” produced by Big Indie Somebody, Inc. Then, we see a film crew right here in Cape Meares. The group on our beach was an independent company in New York, and they were apparently working on a different movie. Its plot is set in medieval times; the leading man in the movie was walking along our beach, picking up stones as he looked for copper. The production team wanted a less populated beach for filming, and ours fit the bill. The cameraman had the biggest lens on his camera that I have ever seen, and they were also using a drone to do part of the filming. Neighbor Rod Pelson spoke to the videographer and actually got to see the footage he had shot of our beach, rough seas and all, intended for use in the opening scene of the movie. The film company plans to show the movie at a film festival in hopes of selling it to an outfit like Netflix or Amazon. The movie is essentially finished, with just the intro from our open, relatively unpopulated beach to be added. Keep your eyes peeled for it!
Here is news for all you birders out there: A white juvenile snow goose and a cinnamon teal were spotted on the southern arm of Cape Meares Lake. Snow geese are rare on the coast. This sighting underscores our reputation as a premier birding destination.
Reminder: Community potluck for vaccinated Cape Meares residents, 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, Barbara Bennett Community Center. Bring your mask and a ghoulish dish.
