A small yellow sign where Bayocean Road meets the dike road announced “Base.” Another yellow sign, up where Highway 131 intersects with Bayocean Road, said “Crew.” Big vehicles, some pulling long trailers, were carrying odd equipment west on Bayocean Road. In Cape Meares itself, several ATVs drove onto Cape Meares beach and headed north on Bayocean Spit. Out in the parking lot on the dike road, there were camper-type vehicles and people wandering about in costumes, wearing what appeared to be animal skin cloaks with fringed hems and moccasin-type shoes. What in the world was going on?
It turns out that a crew was filming Season 5 of the Book of Mormon right here on our spit, part of a week spent filming along the Oregon coast. This video series depicts the faith’s origins and follows the trials and tribulations of believers who left Israel and traveled to America in 600 BCE. If you’d like to check out Season 1-4 videos, go to https://www.youtube.com/c/BookofMormonVideos. As for the video filmed on Bayocean Spit, it will appear on YouTube sometime next year. Keep your eyes peeled!
Avid beachcomber Boyd Rulifson found a note in a bottle this month on Bayocean Spit. The message was printed on bright violet paper and placed in a clear, screw-top liquor bottle. It said: “God put us here with a purpose intended for us if our life is taken before your purpose is finished it makes him angry Live life as if tomorrow is your last.” Great find, Boyd! While certainly a rarity, several messages in bottles have been found over the years on Bayocean Spit or Cape Meares beach. The most interesting MIB discovered by our family was found in 2014. It was dated Jan. 5, 1979, and said: “Dear Antonette, You’re the most beautiful Argentine girl I have ever met in Mexico. I hope this finds you in Vancouver. I miss you, Josué.” A 35-year-old love letter! If you have a note-in-a-bottle story you’d like to share with Fencepost readers, please contact me at ellensteen2@gmail.com or 503-842-8608.
Kathy and Kevin Burke and Pete Steen attended a county emergency preparedness session on Oct. 13. Various Tillamook County agencies were represented—Public Works, PUD, fire departments, law enforcement, county commissioners—and involved community members attended. There were close to 20 reports about what is being done to prepare for winter-related problems, such as flooding. The Cape Meares representatives discussed our major danger: landslides, fallen trees, or flooding closing Bayocean Road, our sole route in and out, and/or causing power outages. Preparations for that are simply an extension of our normal activities in preparing for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and subsequent tsunami: storing water and staples, having generators with adequate fuel, and keeping tabs on neighbors through our Map the Neighborhood program. Be prepared, not scared!
Get ready for a spooktacular evening on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. That’s the date for a Cape Meares potluck at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Bring your ghoulish dish to share; soda and water will be provided. Costumes are welcome. See you there this Saturday.
