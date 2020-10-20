There are 24 new personalized bricks on the walkway to the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Chris Spence spearheaded the fundraising drive to add more bricks to the apron in front of the building. These new bricks brought in $1,200 for the care and maintenance of the community center. Chris Harvey, a local builder, laid the new bricks. They look terrific! Thank you to everyone who bought a brick and to Chris and Chris for all the work involved in executing this project.
Two Cape Meares residents alerted me to an unusual find on their separate beach walks. Both came across a dead fish, about two and one-half feet in length, with a mottled tail and blood coming from the left gill and left eye socket. Intrepid Fencepost reporter that I am, I went down to have a look—taking my staff biologist (and husband!) with me. Pete recognized the fish as a salmon shark, verifying that in a reference book when we got back home. We can’t say for sure what killed the creature; only a necropsy would reveal that. Yet another mystery from the sea!
I noticed a new sign up at the Bayocean Road beach access. It reads: “Welcome to the beach at Cape Meares. CAUTION! Extremely dangerous rip tides and undertow. Stay away from logs (they float, roll & crush people). Sneaker waves hit cars parked here (however, this is the fastest route to Oceanside).” Thank you, Deborah Neal, for addressing this extremely serious issue with your usual good humor. Cape Meares resident Shannon DeJean seconds this warning; she experienced a frightening episode of the ocean knocking her off her feet in the parking lot and breaking her leg last year. We all need to do everything we can to alert beachgoers to the dangers of our beautiful but treacherous seashore.
I’ll end today’s column with a combination fish tale/emergency preparedness note. We were out salmon fishing on a foggy morning. We headed out to a place called “the sheep corral” in Tillamook Bay that we don’t go to often (I think it was only my second time there), looking for “the Wilson ditch.” Well, we found it—and Pete hooked a zippy salmon there, on a bright spinner good neighbor Bill Winter had made for him. That fish ran one way and then the other, putting up a grand fight until it was in the net and in the boat. Then we sat down, looked around and realized the fog had closed in tightly around us and the current had pushed us away from our landmarks; we had no idea where we were! We ended up circling around in the fog for nearly two hours before recognizing a piling and working our way back. In any case, here are our emergency prep lessons from that adventure: 1) always have food and water with you; 2) carry a cell phone and a stand-alone charger; and 3) download a GPS app and learn how to use it. We had some of this covered, but not all. Stay safe, folks!
