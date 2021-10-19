Last week, Captain Pete wrote a paragraph for this column describing his 30th annual Hogs ’r’ Runnin’ salmon derby and its official results. But I have sources beyond him. This week, you’ll hear the rest of the story…
Equipment problems were rampant during the derby. One participant had the reel fall off his rod. Two boats had trailer troubles that required them to exit the derby early. One couple had to buy a brand-new motor to be in the derby. Moving on from equipment to bureaucratic issues, one party couldn’t get his boat registered in time; he and his wife had to catch a ride with another participant. Now on to perhaps what could best be described as clumsiness, two guys in the same boat lost their cell phones. One man lost his wedding ring, but his fishing partner (his wife) eventually found it in the bottom of the boat. And now for the category of bad luck: One entrant snagged a salmon in the tail, and it wiped out the fishing lines of all the clients in a nearby guide boat. One boat hauled in a record number of fish (six) on Friday, but all were wild coho that had to be released. The next day, Saturday, when fishers could retain one wild coho (if they had not done so earlier in the season), this same boat had no bites at all. Now you have it; the rest of the derby story.
What good news! The Cape Meares Community Association’s Social Committee announced there will be a Halloween potluck for Cape Meares residents on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Please bring a ghoulish dish and BYOB. Water and soda will be provided. Attendance requires a full vaccination status and a mask; you may remove your mask as you enjoy your meal. Looking forward to seeing all you neighbors in person again!
Hunting season is in full swing. We have a couple of neighbors who are off deer hunting in central Oregon, and others who are hunting here. This might be a good time to refresh ourselves on hunting safety tips. Please remember to:
1. Check current regulations before you hunt (https://www.eregulations.com/oregon/hunting);
2. Wear blaze orange;
3. Be aware of other hunters’ locations in the forest;
4. Take time to be certain your target is a legal animal;
5. Look beyond the target to ensure your bullet won’t hit anyone in the background;
6. Carry basic emergency supplies in case you get lost; i.e., water, food, whistle, fire-making tools, rain slicker, and cell phone;
7. Download a location-tracking app, such as Garmin, before going in the woods; and,
8. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to return.
Congratulations to Randy and Spike Klobas on their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this month. They enjoyed a delicious dinner at Portside Bistro in Garibaldi with good friends Scott and Mary Gordon. Completely unrelated (one hopes), Randy bought Spike some throwing axes; she is practicing on their wood pile.
