Cape Meares resident Butch Freedman was bodyboarding in the ocean the other day, about 100 feet offshore, when two big sea lions swam right in front of him. They startled him and he jumped off his board, at which point the papa sea lion “hissed” at him. Then, thankfully, the two marine mammals swam off. Butch commented on how big they were. I can attest to their general size, as we have seen very large sea lions stranded on Bayocean Spit from time to time. As for their aggressiveness, I saw a note on a science site online that while sea lions are not known to be violent toward humans, male sea lions are territorial and can get physical trying to protect their personal space. Be careful out there, folks!
I have a beachcombing report for you…or is it a fishing report? Scott Gordon was walking on Cape Meares beach the other day when he came across a slithering mass of what looked like sand eels. They were actually small, bright silver fish called sand lances. These fish run anywhere from 8 to 18” in length and have forked tails, pointed snouts, long dorsal fins, and peculiar skin folds on the lower sides. They swim in schools in the water and often burrow under sand. Scott scooped up several sand lances and took them home to vacuum pack for fishing bait. One, however, he used right away—and caught a salmon in the ocean with it. Way to beachcomb—or, er, fish, Scott.
Capt. Pete and our son, Erik, hosted the 31st annual Hogs ’r’ Runnin’ Salmon Derby Oct. 7-8. This is a private affair for family and close friends. Over the years, this derby has raised more than two thousand dollars for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation to be used exclusively for the enhancement of anadromous fisheries in the Tillamook Bay watershed. It was a difficult year for the derby, as wild Chinook currently cannot be retained in the Tillamook Basin and wild coho are limited to one for the year, caught on certain days in a five-week time period. Several wild Chinook were turned back by participants during the two-day event. The 15 competitors fished hard, with two couples keeping their lines in the water until the last minute of the contest. There was a winner! Collin Foster of Portland won the prize for the largest salmon (aka The Big Hog) and the most salmon (aka The Big Pig) with a small wild coho caught on Saturday. Collin said he had been cleaning weeds off his fishing partner’s rod when a neighboring boat yelled, “You have a fish on!” Another twist was that he was in the midst of a housing move and couldn’t find his usual tackle box. Collin also won the hardship award, having turned back a nearly 30-lb. Chinook with an oddly clipped adipose fin, thinking it was wild. However, he later looked at a chart available from Oregon Fish and Wildlife that shows legally clipped salmon with a variety of “misclips” and realized that he had released a qualifying hatchery Chinook. Despite this comedy of errors, Collin swept the 2022 derby; congrats to him.
