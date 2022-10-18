Cape Meares resident Butch Freedman was bodyboarding in the ocean the other day, about 100 feet offshore, when two big sea lions swam right in front of him. They startled him and he jumped off his board, at which point the papa sea lion “hissed” at him. Then, thankfully, the two marine mammals swam off. Butch commented on how big they were. I can attest to their general size, as we have seen very large sea lions stranded on Bayocean Spit from time to time. As for their aggressiveness, I saw a note on a science site online that while sea lions are not known to be violent toward humans, male sea lions are territorial and can get physical trying to protect their personal space. Be careful out there, folks!

I have a beachcombing report for you…or is it a fishing report? Scott Gordon was walking on Cape Meares beach the other day when he came across a slithering mass of what looked like sand eels. They were actually small, bright silver fish called sand lances. These fish run anywhere from 8 to 18” in length and have forked tails, pointed snouts, long dorsal fins, and peculiar skin folds on the lower sides. They swim in schools in the water and often burrow under sand. Scott scooped up several sand lances and took them home to vacuum pack for fishing bait. One, however, he used right away—and caught a salmon in the ocean with it. Way to beachcomb—or, er, fish, Scott.

