Autumn is definitely here, with the leaves turning color, the rain drizzling down, darkness coming earlier…let’s have one last throwback to summer!
Regina Sackrider hosted a marvelous summer get-away in Cape Meares for her aunt, in her mid-80s, and three of her aunt’s friends, all in their late 70s. Regina had not seen her aunt in two years due to COVID. As soon as they were both vaccinated, they made plans for this reunion. The five women had a grand time together, walking on the beach, eating crab in Garibaldi, shopping in Manzanita and Rockaway, and just sitting around the cabin conversing. Regina lived in southern Oregon growing up, but was shipped off to Aberdeen, Wash., for a month each summer to stay with her grandmother and aunt, who lived next door to each other. What wonderful memories Regina has of those summers! They tossed crab pots off a dock in Westport, ate clam chowder at a nearby restaurant while waiting for the pots to fill, then pulled up the pots and feasted on crab until their tummies couldn’t handle anymore. Regina downed her crab with cranberry juice while her grandmother and aunt washed theirs down with Olympia beer. This was just one of the many good times that Regina and her aunt reminisced about during this summer’s visit. Regina said it was truly a gift to spend time with this group of wise women elders. Thanks for sharing this upbeat story, Regina.
Captain Pete and our son, Erik, cohosted the 30th annual Hogs ’r’ Runnin’ Salmon Derby on October 1 and 2. This a private affair for family and close friends. Over the years, this derby has raised a few thousand dollars for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation to be used exclusively for the enhancement of anadromous fisheries in the Tillamook Bay watershed. The derby was cancelled last year due to COVID. This year, participants were limited to those who were fully vaccinated, and the awards banquet on Saturday was held in a well-ventilated space. The prize for the largest salmon (aka The Big Hog) went to Steve Walz of Cape Meares. The prize for the most fish caught (aka The Big Pig) was divided between two winners, Collin Foster of Portland and Kevin Burke of Cape Meares. Congratulations to the winners!
Two good friends of Gloria Languedoc, former longtime Cape Meares resident, called to let me know that she passed away Oct. 1. Gloria loved living here, and she was a founding member of our active artists’ colony. She was especially fond of flowers; many of her delicate watercolor paintings featured them. Gloria moved to the valley when her health began to fail; she died in a care center in Hillsboro. The Cape Meares community extends sincere condolences to Gloria’s family and friends.
A reminder that the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita has published its annual edition of “The Squid,” and it includes works by Cape Meares artists and writers Sally McGee, Butch Freedman, Lana Ayers, and Ciel Downing. Art from the publication is on display this month. Drive on up the road and check it out!
