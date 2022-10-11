I spoke with a worker from Tillamook County Public Works (TCPW) the other day. He was at the beach access parking lot at the end of Bayocean Road. I told him we appreciated all the work they recently did on drainage for that area. He informed me that more work is going on now.

The work currently being done is to connect water north of the parking lot to Cape Meares Lake. This work was permitted through TCPW, but it is being done by a private party. The historic drainage pattern of this water appears to have connected to the lake at a more northerly point. Unfortunately, that area has been mostly filled in by past storms that have overtopped the dunes. The hope is that this new route will be more resilient and easier to maintain. Fingers crossed!

