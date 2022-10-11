I spoke with a worker from Tillamook County Public Works (TCPW) the other day. He was at the beach access parking lot at the end of Bayocean Road. I told him we appreciated all the work they recently did on drainage for that area. He informed me that more work is going on now.
The work currently being done is to connect water north of the parking lot to Cape Meares Lake. This work was permitted through TCPW, but it is being done by a private party. The historic drainage pattern of this water appears to have connected to the lake at a more northerly point. Unfortunately, that area has been mostly filled in by past storms that have overtopped the dunes. The hope is that this new route will be more resilient and easier to maintain. Fingers crossed!
When Pete Steen called Dave Audet last month regarding emergency preparedness goings-on, he caught up to Dave in…Croatia! Yes, Dave and his wife, Wendy Kunkel, vacationed in Croatia for 11 days and Amsterdam for four days last month. In Croatia, their focus was on food, wine, national parks, and Venetian architecture on the beautiful Adriatic Coast. In Amsterdam, they especially enjoyed the busy canals, the bicycle culture, and the historic botanical garden. They found everyone to be welcoming and friendly. If they were ever to return to Croatia, they would spend time on the many islands along the coast. Thanks for letting me share your travel highlights, Dave and Wendy.
The national Girl Scout USA organization is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year; hooray! Our local Tillamook Girl Scout group, troop #13020, marked the occasion this October by sharing a display of Girl Scout memorabilia and information in the lobby at the Tillamook County Library. Check it out to see Girl Scouts who became famous CEOs, astronauts, politicians, or other leaders. Did you know that Senior or Ambassador Girl Scouts can earn the prestigious Gold Award (which is the highest award given to Girl Scouts, similar to Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts)? Gold Award achievers tackle community or wider issues, then develop and implement lasting solutions. Some examples of their projects can be found at https://www.girlscoutsgwm.org/en/about-girl-scouts/highest-awards/recent-gold-award-projects.html Keep up the good work, Tillamook Girl Scouts! True to your mission, you are girls of courage, confidence and character who are making the world a better place.
A neighbor told me a funny story the other day. He and his fishing partner had seen a big coho jump in Tillamook Bay one morning. Not more than 20 seconds later, they saw a seal emerge from the water, with that same big coho in his jaws! The seal was just feet from their boat, and he shook that fish as if to say, “I got this one, not you!” The seal did that several more times, as he gnawed on the salmon. The last laugh was on the fishermen, in this case.
Remember, folks, a burn ban is in effect until October 15. Let’s keep Cape Meares safe.
