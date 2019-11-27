Word on the street is that we have some new neighbors in the Woodle house at the end of Pacific. Judy and Gib Gilmore now have a part interest in that home, along with their son. Welcome to the ’hood, Gilmores!
Did you happen to take a look at our beach yesterday around noon? That was the start of this year’s king tides, a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year. Yesterday’s high tide was 8.9 feet. If you happened to miss it, we have 8.9 high tides coming again to Tillamook beaches on Dec. 24 and 25; yes, Christmas tides! The term “king” seems appropriate. You might have seen Gordon McCraw’s mention of tides higher than 9.0 feet; those are at Garibaldi.
Hope your turkey is defrosting and you are all ready for Thanksgiving tomorrow. There have been several Thanksgivings in Cape Meares when storms took out our power and/or water. Thankfully the forecast is for better weather this year.
Moving on to a different kind of weather…the Klobases recently spent 10 days on Kauai and it was hot. Their condo, one of 60 units, didn’t have air conditioning; they simply opened the windows, turned on the fans and all was good. She had an entertaining story about three couples in the condos having the same model of gray Jeep, so it was hard to tell whose was whose—until Spike stuck a paper cup in the spare tire (classic Spike move!). They took one big hike on a trail that turned more onerous, muddier and messier with each step. It turns out wild pigs use that trail as their regular route. Spike said the trail was much worse than our elk trails. Fortunately, at the top of that trail they ran into a couple from London (he was Swedish and she was Turkish) who gave the Klobases a ride back down. The Klobases have friends, Debbie and Rodney, who live on Kauai. They will be visiting Oregon soon; Spike and Randy hope to get them out to Cape Meares. Rodney plays the ukulele and guitar; there may be jammin’ on the beach!
Happy birthday, Carolyn Ollikainen! This edition comes out on your day; just had to give you a shout-out. Hope it’s a terrific day.
The Cape Meares Community Association’s Social Committee is encouraging you to look ahead to 2020 and pick a monthly potluck to host. Our community potlucks are held on the last Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. The person hosting simply sets out dishware, meets and greets attendees, and cleans up afterward. In the past, some hosts have had themes for their month; fun, but not required. If you would like to host a monthly potluck, contact BJ Byron (e-mail bjbyron66@yahoo.com), Mary Gordon (marygordon53@hotmail.com) or Kathy Burke (kkburke73@gmail.com). If you are a new host, one of these three will help you get started. Hosts are needed for January, February, March, April, and October; the other months have special potlucks coordinated by CMCA. Thanks to all who volunteer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.