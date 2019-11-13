Dave Audet and Wendy Kunkel hosted a Halloween open house; “trick or drink” for their neighbors. It was interesting to see how they have remodeled the old Sherwood house; lots of room now, including a big master bedroom and bath as well as a garage. Outside, they have a picturesque courtyard with dahlias still blooming. Inside, original art adorns the walls, including a gorgeous ocean wave painted by Mr. Sherwood. Eats and drinks were yummy and visiting with the neighbors was fun; thanks, Dave and Wendy!
The Spences, Walzes and Steens trekked up 3rd St. NW one recent evening to cash in on a dinner they had purchased at the silent auction last New Year’s Eve. The dinner was at the Ziadys’ and featured Jon’s famous won-ton soup. It was absolutely scrumptious! The soup is a special recipe the Ziadys got years ago from a Chinese chef; Jon has perfected it and it is a family favorite. In fact, it is Ziadys’ tradition to serve it on Christmas Eve. For the Cape Meares dinner, the Ziadys added some spring rolls, pot-stickers, a cucumber-carrot green salad, and some delicious pastries from the Portland restaurant Jade for dessert—along with Tillamook ice cream, of course. Conversation was nice and easy and all eight had a most enjoyable time.
It’s not too early to think of the next New Year’s Eve silent auction. If you would like to help organize it or have items or services to contribute, please e-mail Bev Stein at steinbeverly@gmail.com. Bev did a great job of coordinating last year’s event and has offered to do so again; thank you, Bev.
Do you remember a mention in this column of a Cape Meares resident who was worried because hummingbirds had stopped coming to his feeder in August? Well, a kind reader wrote in and suggested that perhaps the birds that had been at the feeders earlier were Rufous hummingbirds; they start to migrate about that time of year. However, if they were Anna’s hummingbirds, the correspondent said she doesn’t have a clue as to why they have stopped coming. One suggestion is to be sure the hummingbird feeder is thoroughly cleaned before putting in new food.
Everyone has stories to tell. Robert “Butch” Freedman will be offering a six-session workshop on writing memoirs, with an emphasis on discovering those important, meaningful life stories and getting them down on paper. Participants will work collaboratively during each session to shape their stories and give feedback to other writers in a safe and non-judgmental space. Writers of all levels of experience are welcome and will be able to progress at their own pace. Each meeting will last two hours, and at the conclusion of the workshop there will be an (optional) reading by participants at the Art Accelerated gallery in Tillamook. Classes will be on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., starting January 7, 2020. Class size will be limited to eight participants. The fee is $80; you may go to www.artaccelerated.org to sign up.
