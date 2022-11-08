Two important meetings are being held at the Barbara Bennett Community Center this week.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar will be with us from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. to answer questions about county projects and operations, as well as to discuss Cape Meares community challenges and opportunities.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) will hold a community meeting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Community members are invited to attend in person or by Zoom. The meeting agenda and Zoom link are posted on www.capemeares.org.
CMCA executed a sale agreement and delivered earnest money to purchase 119 acres of private forest land and 16 residential lots that border the Cape Meares community forest and neighborhood on September 9, 2022. This was a critical move to protect our sole source of water, Coleman Creek, from mud and silt produced during private timber logging activities. The community is now in a fundraising effort to complete the purchase and protect the Cape Meares watershed forever. The funding goal is $1.795 million by September 9, 2023. CMCA board members will be applying for grants for the Cape Meares Watershed Conservancy Project, but are also asking for contributions by interested individuals. Give what you can, please, either by check to the Cape Meares Community Association (mail to Barbara Bennett Community Center, 5690 4th St. NW, Tillamook, OR 97141) or online at www.capemeares.org (search “donate”). CMCA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; contributions are tax deductible up to legal limits. Thank you!
Narayan Lincoln and her husband, Chris Spence, recently returned from a well-timed trip to New York and New England. The fall foliage was in its full glory, brilliant with reds, oranges and yellows, when they visited Narayan’s childhood home on Lake Champlain in the Adirondack mountains of northern New York. Narayan’s cousin lives on a farm there, and he treated the visitors to home-grown, grass-fed beef steaks and maple syrup made from his sugarbush. Narayan also sent a picture of Chris eating Maine lobster; yum, yum! Narayan’s sister, Kris, lives near Glens Falls, New York, and was the couple’s hostess for much of the trip. Chris and Narayan also stopped in Chicago to see “The Bean” sculpture, one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installations, in Millennial Park. They traveled by train, taking along Chris’s hearing-aid dog, Norton. Norton was a great ambassador for service dogs and made friends all along the way. Thanks for sharing your travel highlights, Narayan and Chris!
A small but cheerful group attended the Halloween potluck on Oct. 29. Fifteen individuals gathered to eat scalloped potatoes, ham, smoked chicken, smoked salmon, and olive bread. For dessert, we had a choice of cakes, Halloween candy, and…severed fingers. Okay, not really severed fingers, but butter cookies shaped like fingers with a sliced almond for the fingernail and raspberry jam for the “blood.” Several people wore costumes: a couple of witches, a grammy in jammies, two cowboys, and one fellow in a box made up to look like a dresser…with the words “one night stand.” What a fun evening! Many thanks to BJ Byron and Kathy Burke for hosting this event.
