On a recent Monday morning, a beach walker on Bayocean spit found a live seal entangled in a net on the beach. She sent some pictures of the seal to Jim Rice, Stranding Coordinator for Oregon State University (cell phone 541-270-6830), and he could see it was a young Guadalupe fur seal that was completely wrapped up in a large section of trawl net. Realizing that the animal was in need of immediate help, he got ready to drive up to Cape Meares to disentangle it. However, recognizing that it would take him about two hours to get there, Jim called Kirk Barham at Cape Lookout State Park to see if he or a ranger with State Parks might be able to attend to the animal sooner. Kirk is the Cape Lookout unit manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and oversees his department’s activities on the ocean shore between Bayocean spit and Nestucca spit. Kirk immediately agreed to head out to investigate the situation. By the time Jim was passing Neskowin on his way up the coast, Kirk called to report that he had successfully cut the netting away from the fur seal. He said it appeared healthy and it promptly returned to the water and swam off. Kirk did a fantastic job and Jim was very happy with the result of his efforts. Great team effort, including the beach walker who sounded the original alert!
Did you participate in the Great American ShakeOut on Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m.? Pete Steen, as one of the Cape Meares emergency preparedness neighborhood captains, encourages members of his Seaview neighborhood to join in the exercise each year. We are supposed to go about our daily routines and then, at the designated time, pretend the earthquake and tsunami have happened and react accordingly. Pete asks each neighbor to email him a paragraph about their actions. The responses are always interesting to read. This year, one neighbor was part of a group doing a dead bird survey on the beach when the quake hit; unfortunately, he and the group were too far away from the only hill on the spit to survive the subsequent tsunami. Like David Johnson in the Mt. St. Helens eruption, someone in the group called out, “This is it!” before their demise. Another neighbor sheltered at home; fortunately, her home was the site of our predetermined gathering place, so all her supplies were handy and her house held up well. The exercise reminded one neighbor to make sure there are fresh batteries in the headlamp in his go-bag. Yet another neighbor was in the valley, taking care of her dad; she and her husband hitchhiked and then caught a flight west with a bush pilot, eventually landing on Bayocean Spit. As for Pete and me, we were fishing on the Tillamook River and survived a surge of water coming up the river. Through sheer luck, we avoided being crushed by several leaning spruce trees that fell from the bank into the river. Thanks to all who participated in this inventive exercise!
