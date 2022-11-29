There was a quarterly Cape Meares Community Association meeting earlier this month. The topics covered included fundraising efforts for the Watershed Conservancy project; updates on the Tillamook County short-term rental review and Cape Meares town meeting; and reports from the treasurer and building manager, as well as from the emergency management and social committees. Details can be found in the minutes that will be posted soon at http://www.capemeares.org. Suffice it to say that all is well and moving ahead as intended. It should be noted here that there are no CMCA-sponsored holiday activities in the month of December due to lingering concerns about COVID. However, if someone from Cape Meares wants to rent the Barbara Bennett Community Center for their own family’s and/or friends’ gathering, please feel free to contact building manager Patti Smith at 503-842-7317 or capemearesca@gmail.com to reserve a date at the usual fee.
I hope you have “liked” the Facebook pages for local businesses Salty Raven and Salty Basket. If you have, you were able to enjoy the fabulous photographs that owners and Cape Meares residents Seasons and James posted of their recent travels to Scotland and Ireland. They visited stores that sell Salty Raven’s line of fun and colorful coastal-themed clothing, glassware, blankets and pillows. They also visited historic sites and, it must be said, sampled some brews in the Scottish and Irish pubs. Glad to have them back, however, as the holiday season ramps up. Salty Raven’s and Salty Basket’s seriously cool goods are available at the flagship store in Tillamook and the second location in Cannon Beach, both open daily until Christmas (11-5 p.m. in Tillamook; 10-5 p.m. in Cannon Beach).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.