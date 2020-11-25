Happy Thanksgiving, one and all! It may not be a traditional celebration, but if you are reading this, you are still alive and kicking, and that’s something to be thankful for. We can also be thankful for the promising results from some of the COVID vaccines.
Speaking of which, we have had our first case of COVID in our family. One of our grandchildren tested positive for the virus recently. She is a college student at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. She has had friends and even roommates test positive, so we figured it was just a matter of time. Fortunately, she has mild symptoms and is recovering well. We have no plans to get together in person with family at Thanksgiving this year, given Oregon’s two-week “freeze,” so we won’t be exposed. Our celebration is going to be virtual. Hope you, too, have figured out a way to still connect with family and friends.
What stormy weather we had, right during the king tides! It was quite the sight to see, huge breakers combining with tides of more than nine feet. Seasons Kaz Sparks posted a video showing two huge swells breaking over the berm at the northern beach access. Water ran clear past the intersection of 4th NW and Bayocean Road, up Bayocean Road and eventually ending up in Cape Meares Lake. Another neighbor reported on Nextdoor that he had seen multiple groups of people standing on the berm at various times during the king tides and some did get hit by a surge, but fortunately no one appeared to be hurt. Several weeks ago, I mentioned a new surf warning sign in that parking lot; perhaps people are not stopping to read it. It’s important information; last year, a Cape Meares resident broke her leg in that same location, swept off her feet by a similar surge of water and debris.
The big storm waves blew apart Odie, our (no longer) odiferous whale. Bones are scattered and the ocean is reclaiming them. The landscape of our beach is constantly changing.
We walked on the beach at low tide recently and found miscellaneous “treasures”: a shovel likely used for ice on a fishing boat, a rattle with a green frog at one end and a nice agate. Nothing like years ago, when we would find a rare glass float from time to time. Still, a bracing walk in the cool air and light drizzle always does one good. Not to mention it being a socially distanced activity!
Here’s a light note for you: Spike Klobas is teaching her kittens to ride a skateboard in the house. Wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the wall there!
The Christmas season is fast upon us…and coming early to Cape Meares. Tom and Molly Lust set out to lift morale by decorating their house on 5th St. NW with Christmas lights now. They succeeded! The multicolored lights on their three-story home are so festive and uplifting. Now, that’s a safe way to bring Christmas cheer to the neighborhood. Happy holidays!
