An atmospheric river hit the northern Oregon coast hard over Veterans Day weekend. Cape Meares didn’t escape it. A neighbor who keeps close track of precipitation and dumps her rain gauge at 8 o’clock each morning tallied 1.5” on Nov. 11, 3.5” on Nov. 12, and 1.25” on Nov. 13; over six inches in three days! Cub reporter Rod Pelson made a trip into Tillamook on the middle day of the rainstorm, and reported a river of water where the lake’s south arm crosses Bayocean Road and also near the Cape Meares boat ramp. Water in Cape Meares Lake was flowing at a high volume over the eastern outlet into Tillamook Bay. The access road from 3rd to 5th streets, just north of Chris Spence’s house, had water flowing down it. Rod commented that Chris Spence got the new culvert under his driveway installed just in time, and that it is working well. Tillamook itself had its usual closures: Highway 6 where it goes under the railroad trestle and Highway 101 north of Hoquarton Slough. On the beach, the creek that empties from the sandbank just west of Pacific Ave. carved a steep cliff in the sand on its path to the ocean. Rod offers this anonymous quotation: “The beach: bare, open, empty, and devoid of yesterday’s scribbling.” Hope you survived the wet and wild weather; more is sure to come this winter.
There was a close call in Cape Meares during the atmospheric river. The driver of a car leaving Cape Meares at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 perhaps couldn’t see that water covered the road between the boat ramp and the swampy area across from it. Her car left the road and was quickly swept into the lake! Fortunately, she was able to call the couple she had been visiting in Cape Meares, and they came to her aid. The man who swam out to rescue her likely saved her life. As he got her to shore, another Cape Meares resident stopped to help and was able to warm her with blankets from his van until the police arrived. Two of our Cape Meares volunteer firefighters responded as well. The car, which had sunk, was not able to be retrieved until Saturday. Remember, folks, it takes only six inches of fast water to make your car’s tires lose traction; be careful out there.
On a sad note, earlier that same day, Nov. 11, Ron Randolf died unexpectedly in his Cape Meares residence. Our community extends its condolences to Ron’s family members and friends.
Several topics of interest to the Cape Meares community were discussed at a Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on Nov. 13. Among them: The community center will be getting a new coat of paint; there will be a staggered-time potluck on Dec. 11; and the logging above Cape Meares that resulted in Coleman Creek running muddy has been temporarily paused and a committee established for further investigation. Visit www.capemeares.org for the full meeting minutes and a copy of the presentation given by Wendy Burroughs regarding the Coleman Creek Watershed.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.