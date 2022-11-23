There was a lot of heavy equipment at the Bayocean Road access to the beach the other day. And for a good reason: Huge red buoy #2, stationed off our coastline, had broken loose and come ashore just this side of Tillamook Bay’s south jetty. In fact, beachcomber Mark Lund from Cape Meares sent a picture of the enormous buoy, showing how it dwarfed the big boulders of the jetty as well as Mark’s electric bike. The equipment at our entrance to the beach? Alas, poor beachcombers, the Coast Guard had come to collect their property.
There they were in Orlando, Florida: Jack Drafahl, handsome in a black tuxedo with an ocean-blue bowtie, and his wife, Sue, lovely in her floor length black gown and oyster-white string of pearls. The occasion? The formal presentation of the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences’ 2022 NOGI (New Orleans Grand Isle) Award for Sports and Education that the Drafahls won. This award, commemorated with a beautiful Lucite statue and gold medallions, recognizes Jack and Sue’s lifelong contributions to the world of diving through their teaching. The dynamic duo has spent more than 50 years diving, taking breathtaking topside and underwater photographs, teaching photography internationally, providing stock photos to hundreds of publications, and publishing books about photography and other subjects. They were pleased that their daughter, Kristy Drafahl, was able to join them in Florida for the formal dinner and presentation ceremony, diving’s version of the Academy Awards. We congratulate Jack and Sue on what is surely a lifetime achievement and pinnacle of their joint careers.
