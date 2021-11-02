There they were, digging ditches in the mud with rain pouring down their backs…we owe a big thank-you to the Tillamook PUD! Their crew has been involved in an extensive project on 2nd and 3rd Streets NW in Cape Meares, replacing old, direct-buried conductors with new conductors placed in conduit. Conduit protects the conductor and makes repair work more efficient. This is a preventative maintenance project that will improve reliability and, should an outage occur, reduce the number and length of the outage duration. This project concludes the direct buried replacement work in the Cape Meares area. Many thanks to our hard-working PUD utility crew for keeping our power on year-round!
The Great American ShakeOut took place on Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m. This was our annual dress rehearsal for The Big One and, in the case of us coasties, its subsequent tsunami. As usual, Capt. Pete and I stopped what we were doing at that moment as we imagined the earth shaking. We ducked under our dining room table for five minutes as the ground trembled, and then quickly donned the hard hats, leather gloves and grab ’n go bags we keep under our bed. We taped the “OK” sign from the Map Your Neighborhood booklet to the front door (we keep the booklet tacked up by that door) and headed to our neighborhood tsunami assembly site. In our case, that is right next door, up the street one house. We and seven other neighbors gathered there to discuss emergency preparedness…well, okay, and to eat some chocolate chip cookies! Charles Ansorge reported three survivors at the 5th St. assembly site, and Deborah Neal reported two at 7th St. For a full report on the Cape Meares ShakeOut drill, including pictures of survivors and harrowing descriptions of how various villagers imagined the disaster, visit www.capemeares.org.
King tides will be roaring ashore later this week. King tides are tides that coincide with the new and full moons in November through January. The upcoming king tide dates are November 5-7 and December 3-5, 2021, and January 1-3, 2022. Beachgoers are encouraged to take photos of the king tides from a safe vantage point and submit them to “Photo via Oregon King Tides via Fickr CC2,” a public photo-sharing website. Scientists will use the photos to determine erosion and flooding along our shoreline.
Speaking of Mother Nature, we had lots of rain and some big winds about a week ago. While the anemometer at our house registered a high of only 48 mph, neighbors had wind readings as high as 57. The weather forecasters are right on target, having predicted a La Nina winter with wetter and cooler conditions. Be prepared for weather-related disruptions, folks!
There will be a Cape Meares Community Association meeting held both on Zoom and in person at the Barbara Bennett Community Center on Saturday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. The in-person option is for vaccinated community members, and masks will be required in the building. For further information about the meeting and the Zoom link, see NextDoor, visit www.capemeares.org, or e-mail capemearesca@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.