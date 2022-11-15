Steady progress is being made on the 1.7-mile bypass for the Cape Meares Loop Road. The old road was closed in January 2013 due to an area of continuous landslides. The bypass takes a route that avoids this problem section and restores the link between Oceanside and Bayocean Road. Geofoam, a material used to safely support highway loading, was placed in blocks over a culvert up there. Excavation, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) wall installation, and brush removal continue. Heavy equipment is working through the project, and there is no public access within the project limits. This new Cape Meares Loop Road is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2023. For pictures and more details, read the project newsletters posted by project manager John Henderson at https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/publicworks/page/cape-meares-project-newsletters. Keep up the good work, Tillamook County Public Works and project partners!
It was a crafty bunch that met at the Barbara Bennett Community Center the other day. Jenny Francis was hooking a rug with a design of an inquisitive sea otter holding an iridescent abalone shell. Patti Smith was knitting those oh-so-practical dishcloths we all use and love. Marcille Ansorge was cross-stitching a piece with ABC animals: an aardvark for “A” and a xenopus for “X.” Kathy Burke was beading sparkling window hangings. Narayan Lincoln was stringing together driftwood, beads, shells, and various other materials in intricate mobiles. Bev Stein was covering a hanging box with colorful collages. I was making snowman cards for winter birthdays. Mary Gordon wasn’t working on a project, but brought a mug of her favorite coffee (Bud’s Beans from Five Rivers Coffee Roasters) and conversed with the group. If you live in Cape Meares and are feeling crafty, come join us at the community center on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during this winter season. See you there!
