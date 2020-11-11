Cape Meares lost a beloved member of our community the weekend of Halloween. Merry Ann Bennett passed away after a long illness. Our deepest condolences to her husband of 62 years, Harold, and the rest of the Bennett family and close friends. The neighborhood won’t be the same without Merry Ann’s trilling a cheery “Hello!” at passersby.
The Smith household welcomed two new family members last month. They are a darling pair of kittens named Jasper and Chumley. The two are pumpkin-colored and full of mischief. Patti sent a picture showing them playing in a shoe rack; good thing they aren’t puppies, or those shoes would have been chewed to bits! Mike must be particularly enjoying the kittens; when my husband, Pete, called the other night to compare fishing reports, Mike couldn’t get off the couch to answer the phone because Jasper and Chumley were asleep on his chest.
Spike Klobas is shaping up the town. You might have read in earlier columns that Spike organized garden tours of Cape Meares over the summer. Shortly after that, she invited neighbors on walks or hikes with her, including a trip up the hill to the Octopus Tree at the Cape Meares State Park. Now, she is sharing her Qi Gong exercise videos for the long, rainy days to come. Thanks, Spike, for helping us all to stay healthy!
The Burkes’ cabin on the hill is coming along nicely. Kathy gave me the grand tour the other day. I admired the new kitchen cabinets, crisp white with black handles, designed and built by Kevin. Several appliances are now in place and a bunk bed will go in one of the bedrooms. The wood flooring and walls make it such a cozy place. Good job, K & K!
I had a trick-or-treat fish on Halloween. I hooked a nice Chinook, played it to the boat—only to find the spinner stuck in the tail! Well, releasing that fish finished my 2020 salmon season. Steelheading is up next, but not for me. I remember steelheading on the Wilson River one frigid January day. I was wearing every bit of warm clothing I had, and I was still cold. At one point, I pulled up my line to find a leaf clinging to the lure. I knew I needed to remove the leaf, but I was reluctant to take off my warm knit gloves. I tried to remove the leaf with one hand and got my glove stuck on the hook. I used the other hand to try again, and that glove, too, got stuck on the hook—just like the old story of Br’er Rabbit! I gave up and took both hands out of my gloves, leaving the gloves hanging from the hook as I worked to remove the leaf. Not only was Pete laughing, but he glanced up at the shore and saw someone else laughing, too. All this serves to make the point that you won’t be getting first-hand steelheading reports from me.
