A small yellow sign where Bayocean Road meets the dike road announced “Base.” Another yellow sign, up where Highway 131 intersects with Bayocean Road, said “Crew.” Big vehicles, some pulling long trailers, were carrying odd equipment west on Bayocean Road. In Cape Meares itself, several ATVs drove onto Cape Meares beach and headed north on Bayocean Spit. Out in the parking lot on the dike road, there were camper-type vehicles and people wandering about in costumes, wearing what appeared to be animal skin cloaks with fringed hems and moccasin-type shoes. What in the world was going on?

It turns out that a crew was filming Season 5 of the Book of Mormon right here on our spit, part of a week spent filming along the Oregon coast. This video series depicts the faith’s origins and follows the trials and tribulations of believers who left Israel and traveled to America in 600 BCE. If you’d like to check out Season 1-4 videos, go to https://www.youtube.com/c/BookofMormonVideos. As for the video filmed on Bayocean Spit, it will appear on YouTube sometime next year. Keep your eyes peeled!

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.