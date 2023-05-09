There was a great turnout and nice weather for the annual clean-up at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Building managers Patti and Mike Smith organized the event and 21 individuals participated. Yard work included trimming, cutting, pulling, whacking, and hauling. Inside clean-up consisted of changing lightbulbs, cleaning the bathroom and sweeping the floors. The building and its surroundings are beautified for yet another year. Many thanks to all who participated and a special shout-out to the Smiths for leading the effort.
Some folks gathered at the newly spiffed-up community center that evening for an end-of-the-month potluck. A big platter of salmon and a nice ham were the main dishes, with cheesy hashbrown potatoes and a watermelon salad as sides. There were dessert bars and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Everything was delicious, and everyone present had a good appetite. Fresh-cut camellia flowers added a decorative touch. How wonderful to get together again and celebrate spring—which finally has arrived in Cape Meares.
Congratulations to Andrea Papadopoli for catching the first spring Chinook salmon in Tillamook Bay. She caught a chrome-bright 12-pounder on the last day of April at about 7 a.m., down near the picket fence. She and her husband, Tony, are always among the early fisherfolk each salmon season—and do they know how to kick off the party. Thanks for getting us started, Andrea and Tony.
The word is out: A news article entitled “Where to Hunt for Agates in Oregon and How” appeared on koin.com on April 27, and listed Cape Meares as the #1 place on the North Oregon Coast to hunt agates. The article gave good information about seeking out agates and polishing them. It also had some information I had never read before: There is a limit on agate collecting in our state. Apparently, Oregon law limits collecting to a one-gallon volume container of agates per person, per day, up to three gallons per person every calendar year. Would that there were that many to collect. Beachgoers are lucky to get a handful, even when the rock beds are showing.
Capt. Pete and I read with great interest the news that the Office of Resilience and Emergency Management, part of the Oregon Department of Human Services, recently delivered two large portable cargo containers filled with emergency relief supplies to the Tillamook Airport. It’s good to know about county backup to the efforts we have made right here in Cape Meares to prepare for the sure-to-come Cascadia earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
The Cape Meares community is invited to attend the Cape Meares Community Association annual meeting on May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center (there is a zoom link on our website, capemeares.org). In addition to the business of electing the board and president and adopting revised bylaws, there will be a presentation entitled “Our Water, Our Watershed.” Featured presenters will be York Johnson, Oregon from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Charles Ansorge, Oceanside Water District. Also, Michael Sinnott from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will report on plans to treat invasive species in Cape Meares Lake.
