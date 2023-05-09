There was a great turnout and nice weather for the annual clean-up at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Building managers Patti and Mike Smith organized the event and 21 individuals participated. Yard work included trimming, cutting, pulling, whacking, and hauling. Inside clean-up consisted of changing lightbulbs, cleaning the bathroom and sweeping the floors. The building and its surroundings are beautified for yet another year. Many thanks to all who participated and a special shout-out to the Smiths for leading the effort.

Some folks gathered at the newly spiffed-up community center that evening for an end-of-the-month potluck. A big platter of salmon and a nice ham were the main dishes, with cheesy hashbrown potatoes and a watermelon salad as sides. There were dessert bars and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Everything was delicious, and everyone present had a good appetite. Fresh-cut camellia flowers added a decorative touch. How wonderful to get together again and celebrate spring—which finally has arrived in Cape Meares.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted: