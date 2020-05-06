Happy day after Cinco de Mayo! Margaritas and Mexican beer along with chips and salsa here at our house; hope you did something to celebrate.
Shelby Hunt, daughter of Cape Mearesians Rod and Mary Jane Pelson, has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years and is currently the Director of Emergency Services at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nevada. Shelby has been on the local news there frequently, speaking on behalf of the hospital about the COVID-19 pandemic. She most recently shared how the hospital has sectioned off places to separate coronavirus patients from the general hospital population, even establishing an outdoor tent for those afflicted with COVID-19. The staff also has strict procedures to keep medical personnel from cross-contaminating patients. Individuals may still need to visit an emergency room for all sorts of injuries and illnesses; it’s good to know that Shelby and other administrators at her hospital are making it safe for both regular and COVID-19 patients.
Here in Tillamook, Adventist Health has taken similar precautions. There is a separate checkpoint for Urgent Care and Emergency Room patients, as well as temperature screening for everyone entering the hospital or clinic. There is a no-visitor restriction in place except for pediatric, obstetrics and hospice. Adventist Health recently launched on-demand virtual visits for routine visits, urgent care and specialist visits. The Adventist system is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and local county health authorities to ensure the safety of all patients during this difficult time. If you or a loved one has any kind of medical emergency, please don’t postpone a visit to Adventist ER; they stand ready to serve our community.
Last week we had a veggie report; this week it’s flowers. The Ayeres have planted two varieties of geraniums, verbena bonariensis, black-eyed Susan vine, goderia, sweet peas, morning glories, cleome, and poppies. As for the Walzes, the daffodils are finished but lilies, daisies and poppies are in bloom, dahlias are returning with the sunshine, potted annuals (lobelia, marigolds and petunias) are doing well, and geraniums are revving up. Our yard has blue lithodora, orange crocosmia and red fuchsia blossoms.
What is that very loud cooing every morning? It’s a Eurasian collared dove. This is the time of year these doves do their courting. In 1974, a few Eurasian collared doves escaped captivity in the Bahamas. They spread to Florida and then to nearly every state in the U.S. This bird—a pale tan, plump dove—loves roosting near houses. The Eurasian collared dove population is highest in developed areas; almost all their nests are within a half of a mile of inhabited buildings (in contrast, mourning doves seem to like sparsely populated areas). We see these birds perched on wires and branches around Cape Meares all spring. They can be a pretty sight, but, boy, are they noisy! If they get to be too much for you…Oregon has an unlimited harvest of these doves, year-round. Eurasian collared doves are an invasive species and are increasing in number, thus are not protected from bird hunters.
