Look up in the air, folks! Things have been happening up there.
Bob Garrigues sent me an email and pictures showing someone paragliding— “riding the thermals” —right over our house. Capt. Pete and I were in Tillamook at the time, so we missed all the action. But what fun to see the pictures! I know hang gliders regularly fly off Maxwell Mountain in Oceanside. In fact, one time we were eating at Roseanna’s Café in Oceanside when a man who was hang gliding got stuck on the roof of the house next door, and someone had to help him down with a ladder. I don’t know where this recent paraglider took off from, but the winds were southerly the day Bob took the pictures, so it could be the pilot came from Oceanside.
Several locals saw a military helicopter flying low along Bayocean Spit the other day. A clam digger reported seeing the helicopter actually land on the sand. It’s possible the military is doing survival training out there. Our family has come across trainees with the Air Force doing that several times throughout the years we’ve been here. One time we came across a group of trainees who had just gathered mussels off the jetty—and we had to tell them they had better not eat them. We knew that just that morning, mussels had been closed because of either domoic acid (DA) or paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP). If you are about to go clamming or musseling, call the Shellfish Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 before you leave home.
It was a sight we’d been longing to see: a bright silver spring Chinook, held up by an extremely happy fisherman! One of our local anglers caught a beautiful springer, about 15 pounds, while fishing in guide Mike Arnold’s “Absolute Angling” boat. He was using a Pro-Troll flasher and it was high slack in the Memaloose pool. The season has been unusually slow so far; this is one of only a few fish we know of that have been caught, and some of those were jacks. So, we were thrilled when we followed up the next day with a springer in our boat! Ours was a 10-pound buck, so fresh it still had sea lice all over its tail. My lucky little Mexican hat spinner from last year did the trick, and Capt. Pete expertly netted the fish. Just in time; our summer is already booked with kids and grandkids visiting, and they all like to eat salmon.
Cape Meares Loop Road has been closed since 2013. Work is just now going on to realign the road and eventually reopen it. While locals have gone up on foot to walk their dogs or take a hike all during the closure, I see a new sign is now at the base of the road, flashing “Road closed ahead; no through traffic; no hiking access; access from Oceanside.” I expect that for safety reasons, they don’t want pedestrians up there while working on the new road. It will be good when the road is once again open, and we have an emergency route out of our community.
