Saturday, May 20, dawned cloudy but dry. It was 6:30 a.m. when we launched our little wooden drift boat, one Capt. Pete built back in 1995, at Memaloose. Nearby fishermen told us two had already been caught. We were hopeful, but the spring run had been slim to date. 

We were on our first pass, having made the turn at the head of the pool and coming back past the boat launch, when Capt. Pete’s rod went down firmly. There was no doubt; it was a fish. Capt. Pete played that fish in a broad arc around the pool while I readied the net. We both looked closely at the salmon as he brought it close to the boat. Was there a fin on the back? If so, we’d have to let it go. But, no, a clipped ridge was all there was, so with a whoop, I netted it and Capt. Pete brought it into the boat. A bright, shiny buck Chinook, 9.5 pounds with the promise of good eatin’ ahead. And what a way for Capt. Pete to mark his 82nd birthday!

