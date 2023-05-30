Saturday, May 20, dawned cloudy but dry. It was 6:30 a.m. when we launched our little wooden drift boat, one Capt. Pete built back in 1995, at Memaloose. Nearby fishermen told us two had already been caught. We were hopeful, but the spring run had been slim to date.
We were on our first pass, having made the turn at the head of the pool and coming back past the boat launch, when Capt. Pete’s rod went down firmly. There was no doubt; it was a fish. Capt. Pete played that fish in a broad arc around the pool while I readied the net. We both looked closely at the salmon as he brought it close to the boat. Was there a fin on the back? If so, we’d have to let it go. But, no, a clipped ridge was all there was, so with a whoop, I netted it and Capt. Pete brought it into the boat. A bright, shiny buck Chinook, 9.5 pounds with the promise of good eatin’ ahead. And what a way for Capt. Pete to mark his 82nd birthday!
Cape Meares held its first community planning session May 20 facilitated by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. About two dozen individuals learned how Cape Meares could be eligible for a share of Tillamook County’s transient lodging tax and ways the money could be used. This first gathering was for general brainstorming. Future meetings will focus on developing initiatives that align with our values and will include ideas for community improvement as well as managing the impact of visitors. Subsequent workshops are scheduled for June 17, July 8 and July 29 at the Barbara Bennett Community Center and on Zoom. For more details, click on the Community Planning tab on our website, capemeares.org.
The Cape Meares Loop Road project is progressing well. Cape Meares residents and visitors should be alert to the fact that the focus is now shifting from the south end to the north end of the project (closest to our village). The construction crew will be using the old section of the road as a staging area for this continuing work. We have been asked to let folks know that no unauthorized personnel are permitted in the construction area. There are other trails outside this old alignment area, as well as beautiful Cape Meares beach and Bayocean Spit, for our many avid walkers and runners. The new Cape Meares Loop Road is expected to be open before November of this year.
Cape Meares residents Kevin and Sarah Scaldeferri ask you to keep an eye out for snowy plover nests on the beach outside of the protected area near the south jetty. If you see an unprotected nest, please email Kevin at kevin@scaldeferri.com and/or Sarah at sarah@scaldeferri.com. Kevin and Sarah are part of the Portland Audubon “Plover Patrol,” monitoring nest sites in the area and quickly putting up signs and barriers as needed. Please also call or text Oregon State Parks Ranger Simon Freeman at 503-457-8065. Thanks for your help in protecting this small shorebird, currently listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
