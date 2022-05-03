May marks a big milestone for one of our community members. Charles Ansorge is wrapping up sixty (60!) years of teaching on May 10. Charles’s field is statistics, and he has taught classes in statistics, measurement and evaluation, among others. Most of his career has been spent teaching graduate college students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the Department of Educational Psychology. He continued teaching statistics online after moving to Cape Meares in May 2012. We salute Charles on his teaching accomplishments.
Hats off to the SOLV volunteers and local residents for a great job of cleaning up Cape Meares beach and Bayocean Spit. I was not down on the beach myself that morning (April 23), but went shortly afterward, ready to clean up any remaining debris. But I found that the beach was clean as a whistle! Let’s keep it that way.
I contacted Tillamook County Public Works for an update on the water drainage issue in the north beach access parking lot. Cape Meares residents might have already noticed improved ditching between the parking lot and the south end of Cape Meares Lake. This is the only first stage of addressing the problem area. A drainage system is designed for the water which is currently crossing the roadway and creating the large pooling issue in the parking lot. The contractor will be returning to the site in the near future for the next stage of implementation. What great news.
Jean Schultz, an advocate for the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, contacted me by phone a few weeks ago. She wanted me to know that the May 17 election includes a measure asking for operating funds for that library and she asked for a mention in this Fencepost column. I also saw a notice about the Tillamook County Library having an operating levy in the same election. Both library levies have proposed rates that are the same as they have been in the past five years (no increase). All registered voters in Tillamook County should be receiving their ballots soon. Voting is our civic duty; be sure to educate yourself about the issues, make your choices, and return your ballot. Personally, I always vote for books—and Capt. Pete does, too.
A fun picture arrived on my phone the other day: The Burkes were in their boat, testing out their new motor on Tillamook Bay. The motor is a 20HP Yamaha, and they reported that it works just fine. I told Kathy the next picture should have a fish in it. Kathy and Kevin had a phenomenal fall Chinook season last year; let’s see what they can show us this spring. Tight lines for the Burkes.
I will be turning in this column before the April 30 clean-up at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. I hope to see a number of you there and also a good turnout for the potluck that same evening. It is great to be doing things together as a village again. Happy spring.
