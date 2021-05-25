It was almost like old times: Patti Smith, Mary Jane Pelson, Karen Walz and I gathered at the Barbara Bennett Community Center to make greeting cards. It was just the four of us, spaced a good six feet apart, but we vaccinated ladies didn’t have to wear masks—and did that mean we could talk! We shared family and community news from the 15 months since our last in-person meeting. We brought brown-bag lunches and worked on our projects until mid-afternoon. Karen was the most productive, Mary Jane had the most complex project, Patti tried out several new designs, and I used up leftover materials to patch together some birthday cards. Let’s do it again soon, ladies!
I am relying on secondhand fishing reports for a while here. I had hand surgery on May 13 and am sidelined for a couple of weeks. But I do know that some locals have caught salmon this spring in Tillamook Bay (including two for Randy Klobas; congrats, Randy!!). Most have been caught on 360 flashers with little spinners, but a couple have been caught on herring and at least one on an old-fashioned big spinner. Whatever you are using, the most important thing is just to get a line in the water! Tight lines to one and all.
Randy is to be congratulated on more than fish. At the 2021 Tillamook Fire District Annual Awards Banquet on May 15, Randy Klobas was recognized for 15 years of service as a volunteer firefighter for our community. That “Length of Service Award” represents many, many hours of training as well as responses to hundreds of page-outs over the last decade and a half. Our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Randy!
Some sad news to report: Former local resident Bob Jackson died of complications from COVID on May 9 in Nevada. Bob had many friends in Cape Meares, including old classmates from Newberg High School. Bob was in the class of ’61, sandwiched between Rod and Mary Jane Pelson’s classes. Bob came to Cape Meares after reconnecting with another classmate, Anita Crown, at a high school reunion. Bob and Anita were happy together here until Anita was placed in assisted living due to Alzheimer’s disease. Bob and Sue Beckman, another Cape Meares neighbor and good friend, continued to be involved in Anita’s care management until she passed away several years ago. Bob then traveled the country in an RV, coming back to visit friends in Cape Meares from time to time. Bob had a lively sense of humor and twinkling blue eyes; there are many in our little village and in Tillamook proper who will miss him.
A quick reminder that Cape Meares residents Butch Freedman, Ciel Downing and Sally McGee are offering a virtual reading tonight at 7 p.m. based on work they did in Butch’s class combining memoir and fiction into short stories. For the Zoom link, please email rfreedman33@gmail.com.
No Cape Meares community celebration for Memorial Day, but plans are in the works to restart things July 4th. Keep your fingers crossed—and get vaccinated!
