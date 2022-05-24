There have been several recent sightings of cougars in Cape Meares. Carolyn Ollikainen saw two cougars by Cape Meares Lake as she came home from Tillamook one evening. Patti Smith’s neighbor stopped her on the road one day to tell her she had seen a full-grown cougar at the bottom of the Smiths’ driveway at 10 in the morning! A recent Nextdoor post shared a surveillance camera picture of a cougar/mountain lion on the porch of a boat house on 7th St. NW in the early morning hours of April 30. On May 13, those neighbors took their dog out for a potty break when a mountain lion appeared at the edge of the yard; possibly the same animal. It stood its ground, even when having a very bright light directed at it from 20 yards away. Beware, neighbors!
If you encounter a cougar, experts advise you to: 1) remain calm and do not run; 2) pick up small children immediately; 3) stand up and spread your arms to make yourself look bigger; 4) maintain eye contact while backing away slowly; 5) raise your voice and speak firmly; 6) if the cougar approaches, wave your arms, shout and throw sticks or rocks; and, 7) if attacked, fight back aggressively. Wendy Burroughs recommends an Oregon Fish and Wildlife article with tips for living with wildlife: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living with/cougars.asp. She also suggests taking down bird feeders and not feeding wildlife; if you are putting out foods that attract prey species, you are more likely to have predators coming into the neighborhood.
The quarterly Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting on May 14 included the nomination of Sean Kohles to the board. He was indeed elected and welcomed with a loud cheer from in-person and Zoom attendees. With board approval, Sean is expected to transition to the role of Treasurer. Thank you, Sean, for volunteering. The board is also looking for volunteers for several social events, including the Memorial Day and July 4th potlucks. If you are interested in helping, please email the board at capemearesca@gmail.com. For a full report on the May 14 meeting, go to www.capemeares.org. The next CMCA meeting will be Sept. 10.
Capt. Pete and I have received our second COVID booster. We were surprised to learn that this booster was only half the strength of our original Moderna vaccinations. Perhaps that is why neither of us had much of a reaction. COVID cases have been up recently in Tillamook; please do what you can to be protected.
Mary Gordon reminds us that the Cape Meares Memorial Day potluck will be held on Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Please bring a dish to serve at least eight people. If you are part of a large group, please bring more than one dish. Sodas and water, as well as a meat entrée, will be provided by the Cape Meares Community Association. There will be outdoor and indoor seating. Looking forward to seeing you there!
