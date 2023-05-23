It was hotter than blazes in Oregon over Mother’s Day weekend. Cape Meares reached a scorching 91.4℉ on both Saturday and Sunday. Hope all the hot mamas out there had a great Mother’s Day.

The fishing report for Mother’s Day weekend features a mother of a fish. Tony Papadopoli caught a 22-lb. spring Chinook on May 13, the biggest springer he has ever caught. A couple of the guide boats have been catching fish recently, too; congrats to all. Fishing should continue to improve as we head into late May and June.

