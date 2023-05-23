It was hotter than blazes in Oregon over Mother’s Day weekend. Cape Meares reached a scorching 91.4℉ on both Saturday and Sunday. Hope all the hot mamas out there had a great Mother’s Day.
The fishing report for Mother’s Day weekend features a mother of a fish. Tony Papadopoli caught a 22-lb. spring Chinook on May 13, the biggest springer he has ever caught. A couple of the guide boats have been catching fish recently, too; congrats to all. Fishing should continue to improve as we head into late May and June.
Simon Freeman, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department park ranger for our area, watched a fascinating nature story unfold on Bayocean Spit earlier this month. A mother grey whale and her calf nearly beached on the spit. Simon suspects these whales found themselves in shallow water as they evaded killer whales that were hunting them. He shot some great video of the mother and baby whale in the surf (Facebook group “What’s Up in Tillamook County”).
Fortunately, the duo was able to return to sea on a deeper incoming tide. Simon emphasizes that it is important to keep in mind that federal law requires us to stay at least 50 yards away from any beached marine mammal. Many marine mammals carry diseases that are transferable to both pets and humans, such as leptospirosis.
Simon points out that we share the ocean shore with a variety of amazing animals, such as western snowy plovers, pupping harbor seals, molting elephant seals, and the occasional beached whale, so it is important to give them the space they need to thrive on our amazing coastline. If you ever see a marine mammal in trouble, contact State Parks at 503-842-3182, Tillamook County non-emergency at 503-815-1911, and/or Jim Rice (Marine Mammal Stranding Network expert working out of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport) at 541-270-6830.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) held its annual meeting on May 13, 2023, with more than 25 people in attendance. A slate of 10 board members was elected and amended bylaws were passed.
Mike Sinnott of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) gave a presentation about Eurasian watermilfoil, a noxious and invasive plant growing in Cape Meares Lake, and ODFW’s plan to eradicate it—good news for lake fishermen and kayakers, as well as for the fish and native plants at risk in the lake. The eradication procedure will occur twice in July, and ODFW will continue to monitor to make sure there is not a recurrence.
There was also a presentation by Charles Ansorge and Spike Klobas, members of the Oceanside Water District board, highlighting historically high usage of water in the summer, its effect on our overall water supply, and possible future rate increases. For more details, see the meeting minutes posted on capemeares.org.
Looking for a date night idea? Neighbors here recently gave a rave review for Crab Rock Pizza in Garibaldi (604 Biak Ave.). They said the pizza there rivals the best they have ever eaten. Check it out!
