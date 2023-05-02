Congratulations to Cape Meares authors Jack and Sue Drafahl. Their book “Discovery” recently hit #87 on Amazon’s Top 100 Sci-Fi Books. This fast-paced science fiction thriller is the first in their Ship Series, drawing on suppositions from the future science of NASA and asking the question, “Are we really alone?” You may order “Discovery” from Amazon in Kindle, paperback or hardcover format. The Drafahls are prolific writers; check out a complete library of their books at earthseapublishing.com.
Each spring, we see seal pups on Cape Meares beach. Mothers leave their pup on the ocean shore while they go out to search for food. These are not “abandoned” mammals; please do not go near them. Interaction with humans or dogs can interfere in the process of the mothers reuniting with the pups. Nature knows best.
Beachcombing has been sparse, but I do have a critter report from a recent walk. A herd of elk was in the dune grass, an eagle stood at the edge of the surf, two dead common murres were on the high tide line and a violet dog collar with a blue key fob dangled from a piece of driftwood. There is always something to see at the beach.
Earth Day is every day at Cape Meares. In addition to residents (and a number of visitors, too) regularly picking up trash on the beach, recycling is a major focus here. Community members may pick up a blue bag with tag at the Barbara Bennett Community Center and fill it with cans and/or bottles to recycle. Many thanks to Sean Kohles, treasurer for the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA), who came up with this bright idea and takes the filled bags to Fred Meyer. Any monies received are added to CMCA’s coffers to be put to good use right here in our little village.
Reserve Saturday, May 6: That’s the date for the big Tillamook County Master Gardener Association’s annual plant sale. The event will be held at the Tillamook Fairgrounds in the 4-H/FFA Livestock Pavilion. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature tomatoes, strawberries, other vegetables, and flowers that grow well in our coastal environment. Arla Ayers, a Master Gardener from Cape Meares, told me that there will be some new vendors at the event. Artist Gary Lewis of Lone Wolf Forge will be demonstrating how he creates his custom knives and swords, all made from high quality carbon steel. Another new entrant is Aldervale Native Plants, a small native plant nursery offering plants to complement your vegetables. There will be a help desk staffed with Master Gardeners to answer all your gardening questions. See you there!
I have had no reports of spring Chinook caught in Tillamook Bay at the time of this writing. Some of our neighbors have been fishing for them since late April, but no catches reported yet. Capt. Pete and I plan to start salmon fishing this week. Keep tuned for further news, faithful Fencepost readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.