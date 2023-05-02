Congratulations to Cape Meares authors Jack and Sue Drafahl. Their book “Discovery” recently hit #87 on Amazon’s Top 100 Sci-Fi Books. This fast-paced science fiction thriller is the first in their Ship Series, drawing on suppositions from the future science of NASA and asking the question, “Are we really alone?” You may order “Discovery” from Amazon in Kindle, paperback or hardcover format. The Drafahls are prolific writers; check out a complete library of their books at earthseapublishing.com.

Each spring, we see seal pups on Cape Meares beach. Mothers leave their pup on the ocean shore while they go out to search for food. These are not “abandoned” mammals; please do not go near them. Interaction with humans or dogs can interfere in the process of the mothers reuniting with the pups. Nature knows best.

