What might look like a nice spring day at the beach can be a dark, dangerous trek through the forest. On May 4, a 63-year-old woman was hiking on the trail from Cape Meares Lighthouse to Cape Meares beach when she slipped and broke her right lower leg. Some other hikers nearby called 911 for help. Netarts/Oceanside and Tillamook emergency personnel responded, including our local volunteer firefighters Mike Smith, Olli Ollikainen and Jonathon Hedden who assisted with the pack-out. The injured woman was carried out in a rescue basket (a basket mounted on one large, all-terrain wheel). The trail was very slick, narrow and overgrown, and jostling was inevitable. The poor woman was finally delivered to an ambulance waiting in the parking lot at Cape Meares Lighthouse; we hope she is doing well. Kudos to all of the first responders, especially our stalwart Cape Meares crew!
You can check out more than books at the newly reopened Tillamook County Library. Go through the glass doors into the main lobby and turn right. On your right will be a display cabinet featuring two model boats made by Cape Meares residents. Both are Coast Guard cutters in the traditional black-and-white design. The model on the top shelf, meticulously constructed by W. E. “Bill” Winter, is a small-scale version of the 44-foot U.S. Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat. Documentation displayed with the boat notes it is a Dumas Model Kit S-200 (vintage 1975) of plank-on-frame construction with a remote-control range of approximately 80 yards. The boat on the second shelf, carefully assembled by Randy Klobas, is a slightly smaller Coast Guard cutter flying the traditional U.S. Coast Guard Ensign flag. The numbers on Randy’s boat are U.S. Coast Guard CG-36498. Looking that up online, I found out that the real boat was 36 feet long and used in the 1930s, generally with a three-man crew. This type of boat was phased out and replaced by the 44-foot motorboat. The last of the 36-foot boats was retired in 1987. So, between the two of them, Bill and Randy cover a lot of Coast Guard history. Their boats will be on display at the library through the rest of this month.
Butch Freedman, Ciel Downing and Sally McGee from Cape Meares will be offering a virtual reading on May 25 at 7 p.m. They will be joined by other readers from around Tillamook County and Portland who were part of Butch’s class that focused on combining memoir and fiction to create short stories. For the Zoom link, please email rfreedman33@gmail.com.
I trust all the moms out there had a good Mother’s Day. My husband stepped up to the plate, cooking his special Norwegian pancakes with meat (fleskepannekaker) for our daughter Coco, her two girls and me at Coco’s home in Sublimity. Boy, was that a delicious brunch! Coco bought me flowers and we bought her flowers; a colorful exchange! Thanks, too, for the many cards I received and enjoyed from my other daughters and friends. On to Father’s Day before too long, guys!
