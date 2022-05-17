Coastal Conservancy Association (CCA) Oregon held their annual banquet earlier this month. This group is an advocacy group for salmon, steelhead and other Northwest marine fish species. Cape Meares was well represented at the banquet, with about 10 attendees. Among their many projects, CCA is working with other groups to restore 73 acres of tidal wetlands within the Tillamook Bay Estuary. And while CCA is a fish conservation group, that does not mean they are opposed to sports fisherfolk. In fact, CCA states that they “believe that conservation minded sport fishers are the best protection for sustainable fisheries.” What a great partnership!
On Mother’s Day, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a visit to Ukraine in a show of support for the Ukrainian people, mothers and children in particular. She visited refugees in Uzhhorod, the sister-city of Corvallis and a town Cape Mearesians have been supporting through fundraising efforts for the TOUCH (Take One Ukrainian Child’s Hand) program. Dr. Biden met with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and visited a temporary shelter in Uzhhorod housing 163 Ukrainians, including 47 children. Merrie Ziady, a Cape Meares homeowner, has relatives in Corvallis who have been closely associated with the sister-city effort and have been our link to the program. Donations can be made to the Uzhhorod Refugee Fund at Citizens Bank branches. We wish TOUCH and Ukraine in general well in these difficult times.
A musical note for our community: I recently found out that one of the residences here on 3rd Street NW is owned by a retired couple who were in the music biz. Pete Christlieb and Linda Small performed as “Tall and Small,” playing songs from the big-band era. In fact, Pete played with such famous musicians as Doc Severinsen and Steely Dan. Pete and Linda gave two CDs, “High on U” and “And Now We’re Here,” to their Cape Meares neighbors to enjoy and share. I feel dancing feet coming on!
The north parking lot for access to Cape Meares beach is much improved. The addition of drains, culverts and a thick layer of gravel, in addition to deeper ditching, seems to have eliminated the pooling of water in the parking lot—a long-standing problem (pun intended). We’ll see how it goes with the next batch of rain. Thanks to the Tillamook Public Works Dept. for taking on this much-needed project.
Our condolences to the Watkins family on the recent passing of David Watkins. Dave and his siblings, Mike and Cheryl, grew up in Cape Meares. Their parents, Bob and Barbara, lived here in the pagoda house on Pacific St. (now owned by Raj and Loralei Paonaskar) until their passing. A few old-timers remember their grandparents, Robert W. “Pop” and Betty, who were among the first residents of Cape Meares. Betty Watkins wrote this column of Cape Meares news for many years in the 1940s-1960s before passing the pen to the late Barbara Bennett, who in turn passed it on to me. Deepest sympathy to the Watkins family from all of us here in Cape Meares.
