The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is about to launch a community planning process for Cape Meares. Tillamook Coast Visitors Association will guide the community through a process to identify values, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and issues. From this input, the community will select potential initiatives and priorities, and identify resources. If you have an interest in Cape Meares, please mark your calendars and participate in as many sessions as possible. CMCA is seeking broad input from anyone with an interest in the community. All sessions will be held at the Barbara Bennett Community Center at 5690 4th Street NW in Cape Meares. The schedule is as follows:
• May 20, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Introduction to the planning process and resources.
• June 17, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: What do we value and what are our opportunities and challenges.
• July 8, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Develop initiatives that align with what we value and what we want to accomplish.
• July 29, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.: Prioritize projects and identify who will lead and resources available.
For more information, please see the “News & Current Events” tab on the CMCA website at capemeares.org.
Like clockwork, Boyd Rulifson is out on the beach, walking his dog and scoping out what’s new and interesting there. He recently discovered a longnose lancetfish washed up on Bayocean Spit. These fish have huge eyes, all the better to see with in the dark depths of the ocean; they live as far down as 6,000 feet. Longnose lancetfish grow to 85” long and can weigh up to 20 pounds. Their teeth are sharp as needles, and their dorsal fins are lengthy and spiked. Although these are deep-sea fish, they come up higher in the water at night to feed on salmon and other fish. Longnose lancetfish are not commonly found on our beach, but one shows up every once in a while—and spooks the beach walkers!
Karen Walz recently volunteered with Tillamook Girl Scouts Troop 13020 as they hosted scouts from two other troops for day camp and overnight activities. The scouts played games, created crafts, did a scavenger hunt, and played Pictionary using items from the beach. A “Box Oven” (foil-covered cardboard box bottom/lid with selected hot briquets) was a big hit to make a version of “baked” s’mores, broccoli cheese bites and select breakfast fare. The Box Oven was used at the beach camp with great success (no rain involved). Within the oven, each hot briquet cooks at approximately 40 degrees, so you convert your required recipe temperature to the number of required briquets. The Box Oven stays warm for nearly an hour before new briquets need to be used. Instructions can be found at https://www.instructables.com/Make-a-Box-Oven-the-Girl-Scout-Way. Educational, good eats and great fun—what more can you ask?
Hip, hip, hooray for the newest member of the Steen family! Jocelyn Freya Steen was born to our son, Erik, and his wife, Claire, on May 6. “Josie” joins older siblings Amelia and Julian at the family home in Damascus, Ore. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins all stand ready to spoil this darling baby girl. Welcome to the world, Josie!
