The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is about to launch a community planning process for Cape Meares. Tillamook Coast Visitors Association will guide the community through a process to identify values, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and issues. From this input, the community will select potential initiatives and priorities, and identify resources. If you have an interest in Cape Meares, please mark your calendars and participate in as many sessions as possible. CMCA is seeking broad input from anyone with an interest in the community. All sessions will be held at the Barbara Bennett Community Center at 5690 4th Street NW in Cape Meares. The schedule is as follows:

• May 20, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Introduction to the planning process and resources.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: